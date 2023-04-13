Next-gen Ford Territory debuts in PH with advanced smart features

Ford Philippines has officially launched the next-generation Ford Territory three years after the first-generation model was introduced in the market in 2020, which sold more than 20,000 units.

The highly-popular 5-seater SUV that boasts of a striking design, premium interiors, efficient performance, and smart technologies that are expected to resonate with Filipino customers – particularly first-time car buyers, young professionals, and small families.

Ford Philippines boosts its Territory portfolio with the addition of a premium variant – the Territory Titanium X. Both the Territory Titanium and Titanium X models come with a 5-year warranty or up to 150,000 km, whichever comes first.

“We are delighted to officially launch the Next-Gen Territory at the Manila International Auto Show in response to the growing clamor and demand from our customers and enthusiasts,” shares Mike Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.

“The Next-Gen Territory is a level-up SUV that complements the needs and lifestyles of Filipinos with its modern design and tech features that will let them own each driving moment and adventure.”

The new model was envisioned through Ford’s new ‘Progressive Energy in Strength’ design philosophy, which embodies three fundamental principles: commanding, responsive, and smart.

The Territory’s front is comprised of an integrated honeycomb grille, signature daytime running lamps, and full LED headlights lowered towards the ground to expand lighting coverage, create a more powerful look.

The elements in the body and rear of the vehicle emphasize 3D floating graphics and represent a more youthful energy of the SUV.

The Next-Gen Territory also boasts 18-inch and 19-inch Alloy Wheels for Titanium and Titanium X, respectively.

For an added premium feel, the Titanium X variant comes with a Panoramic Moonroof that bathes the cabin in natural light with just a press of a button.

The Territory’s horizontal coast-to-coast design evokes a connecting space in an embracing gesture, creating openness and spaciousness.

The cabin is designed with dynamic and well-matched color arrays that highlight the harmony of blue and wood dark tones. The combination of white and other color options also creates a unique aesthetic contrast within the interior design.

Comfort and function are maximized through Perforated and Ventilated Leather seats for Titanium X, with a 10-Way Power Adjust for the driver’s seat and 4-Way Manual Adjust for the passenger seat for both variants.

Along with the air conditioning, both Titanium and Titanium X are equipped with Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control. The system will continuously check the air quality in the vehicle and maintain it at a healthy level for passengers.

The Next-Gen Territory is also equipped with spacious storage compartments, and a big trunk that can hold up to 448 liters, which can be used to carry two big-size luggage or a variety of sporting equipment.

It also offers convenience and comfort for customers with a wide range of smart features. A minimalist design in the center cabin with a large 12-inch central touch screen, spread to the sides, incorporating a 7-inch (Titanium) or 12-inch (Titanium X) digital instrument cluster that supports the driver with easier access to controls of all vehicle functions.

A rotary e-Shifter helps change gears with ease while providing access to audio and other function controls in just a click. The hands-free liftgate is also available for the Titanium X variant.

Other premium tech features that come with the Next-Generation Ford Territory include Wireless Charging, USB Type C and Type A charging, and Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto capability.

Interior amenities also feature a center console with two cup holders, an adjustable tray, and windscreen-mounted USB port for dashcam.

Powering the vehicle is an EcoBoost 1.5L engine across both variants which delivers up to 248 Nm of torque and impressive power of up to 160 PS.

This is mated with a 7-speed automatic transmission with wet-type Dual-Clutch engagement system, which helps drivers with fast gear changes for better handling and improved fuel efficiency.

The Territory has a longer wheelbase at 2,726mm and a higher ground clearance at 190mm, giving the 5-seater SUV not just a tougher stance but good overall visibility and capability to take on a variety of road conditions.

Both variants are equipped with four selectable drive modes including Eco, Normal, Sport, and Mountain to provide drivers with confidence across a variety of terrains.

The Next-Gen Territory is equipped with Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies that bring a suite of support function and offer maximum safety to enhance the drive experience. These include:

Active Park Assist – A feature that helps drivers park in parallel and perpendicular situations with ease through a touch of a button. Drivers can easily take control when they want to stop by pressing the brake pedal.

360-Degree Camera – The Next-Gen Territory is equipped with cameras on the front, rear, and sides that provide a clear view of the environment around the vehicle including blind spots for a better view for the driver.

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert – This system is like having another set of eyes when performing a lane change or merging into a highway. If a fast-moving vehicle enters the Territory’s blind spot, BLIS will alert the driver via a small light in the side mirror.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go (for Titanium X) – This lets drivers set a cruising speed and then maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead and adjusts as needed.

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection – With the help of cameras and sensors, the vehicle scans the road ahead to detect a potential collision with another vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist directly in front of the vehicle. Once an imminent collision is detected, the system triggers an audible and visual warning. If the driver’s response is not sufficient, the Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system will activate automatically.

The Next-Generation Ford Territory comes in six colors which include Blue Metallic, Crystal Pearl White (exclusive to Titanium X), Lustrous Grey, Panther Black, Ruby Red (exclusive to Titanium), and Star White (exclusive to Titanium).

The Next-Gen Territory Titanium is available at P1,335,000 while the Titanium X is available at P1,599,000.