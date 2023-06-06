Wednesday, June 7, 2023
PH tablet market slows down in Q1, down 26.6% annually

By Newsbytes.PH

According to research firm IDC, the Philippine tablet market both declined 26.6% year over year (YoY) and 46.7% quarter over quarter in 1Q23.

“It has been two years since quarterly tablet shipments have dropped below 200,000 units, a pattern concurrent to the Philippines smartphone market which hit a 3-year low in the same quarter,” said Angela Medez, client devices senior market analyst at IDC Philippines.

IDC said it expects annual tablet shipments to be back to pre-pandemic levels below one million units beginning in 2023 now that commercial segment have slowed down as procurements among DepEd divisions and local government units (LGU) have tapered off.

