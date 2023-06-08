Converge chief Dennis Uy to represent PH at world entrepreneur awards

Dennis Anthony Uy , Converge ICT Solutions CEO and co-founder, will be joining 44 other global business leaders in Monte Carlo, Monaco, as he represents the Philippines to vie for the world title of the prestigious EY World Entrepreneur of the Year awards this June 6 to 9.

Dennis Anthony Uy, Converge CEO and co-founder.

The EY World Entrepreneur of the Year is a premier global competition for entrepreneurs, founded by professional services firm Ernst & Young in 1986 to recognize the most successful and innovative entrepreneurs around the world.

The Converge CEO was hailed the Philippines’ EY Entrepreneur of the Year and Master Entrepreneur in November last year after he bested 17 other Filipino finalists for his pivotal role in bringing digital connectivity to Filipinos across the country.

“It is an honor to represent our country in the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year awards as I get the opportunity to showcase the entrepreneurial spirit of Filipinos. I hope that aspiring entrepreneurs will see this as an inspiration of how they can also make an impact through their businesses if they continuously work hard, are passionate about what they do, and have a forward-thinking mindset,” Uy said.

Uy’s rise from a young migrant with a hunger for technology and innovation to a major player in the telecommunications industry exemplifies the persevering spirit of Filipino business owners.

As a budding entrepreneur back then, Uy ventured into various businesses such as offering Betamax rental services, selling electronics equipment to becoming a cable television provider, which paved his path to introducing fiber-optic cables in the country albeit the popularity of copper-based internet connection among telcos in the mid-1990s.

Uy’s passion for technology led him to later on become a driving force in the local telecommunications industry. Realizing the transformative power of digital connectivity, he has been steadfast in his commitment to bridging the digital divide and promoting digital democracy in the Philippines. He believes that reliable internet access is not just a privilege but a right of everyone.

“As an entrepreneur, my ultimate goal is to provide connectivity for everyone regardless of their location or economic status and I am more determined to carry on with this mission for a more empowered and connected Philippines,” Uy said.

He has been focused on promoting access to world-class broadband connectivity, which he committedly fulfills with his wife Maria Grace Uy who also serves as Converge President and Co-Founder. Under their leadership, Converge has grown exponentially, becoming one of the leading providers of high-speed fiber optic internet services in the Philippines.

Through the company’s initiatives aimed at reaching the unserved and underserved, Uy is making strides towards his vision of a connected Philippines where no one is left behind.

In line with this, he continues to lead the network infrastructure expansion of Converge, with currently over 8.4 million fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) ports deployed as of end-March 2023, the broadest and youngest FTTH infrastructure in the country.

Uy has also been working tirelessly to bring high-speed fiber-optic internet services to underserved and marginalized sectors, pioneering a prepaid connectivity offering called Surf2Sawa or S2S which aims to serve the lower income market. S2S offers more affordable offerings with various top-up options ranging from P50 to P700, and currently serves more than 40,000 customers as of the first quarter of the year.