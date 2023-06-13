PH game dev’t firms net $1.67M in sales in Nordic Game 2023 in Sweden

A delegation of five Philippine game development companies generated an initial $1.67 million in export sales (actual and potential) and 71 more trade leads following the conduct of 26 B2B meetings during the country’s participation in the Nordic Game 2023 on May 23 to 26 held in Malmö, Sweden.

The Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) and the International Trade Centre (ITC), in collaboration with the Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP), organized the first Philippine participation in Nordic Game.

The game development companies are GameOps, Neun Farben Corporation, Mata Technologies, Seaversity, and Taktyl Studios.

Seaversity, a company from Cebu, was also given the opportunity to speak on the specialized market of serious gaming or the simulation world to game developers.

The delegation also had the opportunity to visit the following studios: Game Habitat (a community-focused non-profit game development organization in southern Sweden), Massive Entertainment (a Ubisoft Studio), Tarsier Studios, Avalanche Studios Group, and The Game Assembly (a higher vocational education for game development).

“This initiative is part of the country’s efforts to build linkages with possible European clients and diversify export markets for Philippine game development companies. Thru the support of the ARISE Plus Philippines Project funded by the European Union, Philippine companies were able to showcase their capabilities in Europe’s major game development conference and establish business connections with prospective clients,” DTI Trade Promotions Group (TPG) assistant secretary and officer-in-charge Glenn G. Peñaranda said.

“We are confident that with sustained initiatives to develop and promote Philippine capabilities in game development, the Philippines can position itself as major player in the game development sector globally,” Peñaranda added.

Preparations are now ongoing for the next mission to Gamescom 2023 in August which will be held in Cologne, Germany.

Sylvie Cochin, Arise+ project manager at the International Trade Centre expressed, “Participating in Nordic Game 2023 under Arise+ with our partners at DTI and the Philippine game industry allowed us to generate export sales and establish valuable trade leads, opening doors to new European clients. This initiative has the potential to truly diversify export markets for the gaming industry of the Philippines.”

Nordic Game is Europe’s leading game developer conference. It gathers regional and international industry professionals and executives in the game development community.

The event features various activities, including speaking engagements from leading industry figures in the region and renowned global experts, business matching meetings, and trade fairs.