BPI, foodpanda offer free pandapro subscription to new BPI credit cardholders

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has partnered with online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda to enable customers to easily apply for a BPI Credit Card.

Upon approval, new BPI credit cardholders will be given a free, one-year pandapro subscription to enjoy its exclusive gastronomic offers and promos.

“We’re very glad to partner with foodpanda in this initiative as it enables customers to avail banking products and services that suit their lifestyle, at their own time and convenience. This is part of BPI’s efforts to make banking even more accessible to every Filipino, allowing us to be present in partner platforms frequently used by our customers,” said Rally Jereza, BPI Head of Agency Banking.

With the partnership, customers who do not have a BPI Credit Card can easily and quickly apply via the foodpanda app.

“Foodpanda tracks thousands of orders on the app daily. With this collaboration, many Filipinos who rely on online platforms for food delivery will surely benefit from the offer,” said Luis Yanga, commercial director of foodpanda Philippines.

Foodpanda is dedicated to bringing food lovers their favorite meals from curated local restaurants in the Philippines. With over hundreds of thousands of pandapro users in the country, foodpanda Philippines currently operates in 150 cities and municipalities across the country and is continuously expanding.

Foodpanda is a subsidiary under Delivery Hero, a worldwide leader of the food delivery industry. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/BPIXfoodpanda.

Promo valid until July 23, 2023. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-167088, Series of 2023.

Sponsored Post