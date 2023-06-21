TV5 upgrades network coverage

Broadcasting firm TV5, in cooperation with Mediaquest said it will continue to expand its reach to serve viewers in more areas of the country.

Coverage has been improved in the provinces of Cebu, Negros Occidental and Guimaras in the Visayas as well as in the cities of Davao, Cagayan de Oro, and General Santos in Mindanao, the company said.

This follows earlier efforts to expand TV5’s reach in various areas, including Quezon City; Laoag, Ilocos Norte; Capas, Tarlac; Naga, Camarines Sur, Puerto Princesa, Palawan, and parts of Batangas Province.

This June, TV5 has fired up new transmission towers to serve the areas of Kalibo, Aklan; San Jose, Mindoro; and Tuguegarao, Cagayan.

TV5 then intends to bolster these efforts in the month of July by strengthening its reach in Olongapo, Zambales; the Southern Tagalog provinces of Laguna, Cavite and Batangas, as well as Baguio, and Mountain Province.

TV5’s expansion efforts will allow the Kapatid network to reach close to 18.5 million individuals in more than 4.5 million Philippine households by August of this year. “Our goal is to reach more viewers and provide the best content on all platforms,” Guido Zaballero, TV5 president, said. “Because of these continuing enhancements, more families will be able to enjoy the premium viewing experience that we offer on TV5.”