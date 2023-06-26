Appdome unveils defense app versus mobile bots

Mobile app security firm Appdome has announced the launch of its new MOBILEBot Defense solution.

The company said the solution offers mobile brands with bot detection, comprehensive intelligence, and rapid defense against malicious bots, credential stuffing and account takeovers (ATOs) in mobile app business lines.

As mobile applications become the dominant force in the consumer landscape, mobile bots, malware bots and other automated programs pose a significant threat to business integrity, transaction integrity, security, user accounts and business reputation for mobile app owners.

Traditional anti-bot offerings are struggling to keep pace with the evolving diversity and sophistication of mobile applications, often trying to force-fit bot defense methods designed for Web applications onto mobile frameworks.

This mismatch often requires mobile app developers to face implementation complexities, change the mobile application network stack, remove valuable TLS protections or limit bot defense to a single host.

The result, for an increasingly mobile economy, is that larger parts of the mobile infrastructure are left vulnerable to mobile bot attacks, fraud, ATOs, API abuse, credential stuffing and more.

“Mobile is a unique platform and different technical methods are needed inside Android and iOS apps to detect and stop bots,” Tom Tovar, Appdome co-creator and CEO, said.

“We built the first anti-bot solution tailor-made for the way mobile apps and mobile app attacks work, because that’s where businesses and consumers need it most.”

Appdome’s MOBILEBot Defense solution offers several advantages for mobile brands looking to stop mobile bot attacks, fraud, ATOs, API abuse, credential stuffing, and more.

“Traditional anti-bot products don’t protect the connection and implementation and include only limited payload signals,” Chris Roeckl, chief product officer at Appdome said.

“Appdome’s MOBILEBot Defense offers a higher performance, more comprehensive and hardened anti-bot solution with less engineering work, less complexity and less requirements on the mobile business.”