Converge ICT inks tie-up with micro-finance firm

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions and microfinance and microinsurance firm CARD MRI Information Technology (CMIT) signed a partnership to give more than 8.8 million Filipinos access to financial services.



CMIT is a member-institution of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), a group of 25 organizations that offers financial, non-financial, and community development services in the hardest-to-reach communities in the country.



Through the partnership, Converge’s high-bandwidth enterprise-grade connectivity solutions will help increase the productivity of CARD MRI’s operations and will allow the group of institutions to adapt to a rapidly advancing corporate digital landscape.



“CARD MRI has been around for more than three decades. Throughout time, we have transformed to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients. Now that we are in the digital age, we acknowledge how a reliable partner could make a lot of difference in how we deliver our services to our clients. With Converge, we take a leap forward in providing our programs towards our goal of uplifting the lives of our fellow Filipinos,” Edgar V. Cauyan, CMIT president, said.

The alliance of the two companies echoes both the goals of Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy of leaving no one behind through digital democracy and CARD MRI founder and chair emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip of financial inclusion and poverty eradication.



Through Converge’s innovative fiber-based broadband solutions, CARD MRI is able to boost its efficiency and effectivity in serving its clients and their families in far-flung areas where access to financial services is much needed.

“We are very happy with our partnership with CMIT because we share the same goal of being of service to all Filipinos. Access to the internet and financial services is much needed to eliminate both the digital divide and poverty in our country. We are honored that they chose us to help them optimize their connectivity,” Jesus C. Romero, Converge COO, said.

“As allies, we are excited to be enablers of societal transformation and progress. We look forward to working together on how to better enrich and empower the unserved and underserved.”