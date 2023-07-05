Converge ICT deploys 1Gbps free Wi-Fi in PH airports

Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions is introducing faster Internet connectivity at Philippine airports, beginning with the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 4 (NAIA T4).

As part of its Free Wifi project, the company is deploying 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) fiber connectivity to improve Internet speeds for both outbound and inbound travelers at the country’s international and local gateways.

Converge ICT entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), and Davao International Airport Authority (DIAA) to implement the project.

The company plans to expand the initiative to all terminals of nine airports, including Francisco Bangoy International Airport / Davao International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Bacolod-Silay Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Laoag International Airport, Pagadian Airport, Tacloban Airport, and Zamboanga International Airport.

“Internet connectivity is among the top complaints of travelers when it comes to airport amenities. We want to do our part in enhancing the Philippines’ image and reputation to foreign and domestic travelers through this connectivity project,” said Converge CEO and Co- Founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

“Local and International travelers can maximize our fiber-fast connection especially in digitally-supported processes in checking in and boarding, or even just surfing while waiting for departure or upon their arrival.”

Through the Converge Free Public Wifi, travelers can surf the Internet for 120 minutes at speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Photo shows (from left) Huawei Enterprise CEO Luan Ming Ming, Converge EVP for government affairs Chito Salud, Manila International Airport Authority officer-in-charge Bryan Co, Converge COO Jesus C. Romero, DOTr undersecretary Roberto Lim, and Converge chief networkt transformation officer Paulo Martin Santos

“I commend Converge for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their dedication to delivering top-notch connectivity solutions. Their collaboration with the Department of Transportation and our airport authorities is a testament to their understanding of the importance of connectivity in shaping the future of our transportation infrastructure,” said Department of Transportation secretary Jaime Bautista.

MIAA officer-in-charge Bryan Co emphasized that the project aligns with their vision of a modern transportation system.

In April 2023 alone, NAIA recorded 1.7 million international passengers and 9,089 flight movements, contributing to a total of 3.7 million passengers and 22,816 flights when considering domestic travel as well.

“This project will reap countless benefits to passengers, travelers, and to our nation as a whole. Having free airport Wi-Fi that is fast demonstrates the commitment to promoting the Philippine as a welcoming and technologically progressive nation,” DOTr undersecretary Roberto Lim said.