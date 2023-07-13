NBA 2K24 unveils latest edition with Kobe Bryant tribute

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic gold medalist, all-time leading scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, will be featured as the NBA 2K24 cover.

Game developer Visual Concepts also said the NBA 2kK24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition will be released worldwide on September 8 on all platforms and feature crossplay compatibility for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S.

“As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball,” Greg Thomas, president at Visual Concepts said.

“While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay.”

To celebrate the return of Kobe on the NBA 2K cover, players will be able to channel their inner-Mamba mentality in the brand-new Mamba Moments mode. Recreate some of Bryant’s most captivating performances and progress through his transcendent journey from a young phenom to one of the greatest players of all time.



In addition, NBA 2K24 will introduce ProPLAY — a groundbreaking new technology that directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay.

ProPLAY delivers animations and movements via on-court NBA action for a generational leap in authenticity on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

NBA 2K24 will offer three editions of the game in various digital and physical formats: a Kobe Bryant Edition, a legendary Black Mamba Edition, and an all new, exclusive 25th Anniversary Edition, which includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

All editions of NBA 2K24 are available for pre-order now.

The brand new, limited availability 25th Anniversary Edition will be available through September 10, 2023 for $149.99 on PS5, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The Black Mamba Edition will be available for $99.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Kobe Bryant Edition will be available for $59.99 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.