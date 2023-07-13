Tech firms ink pact to provide IT tools to Catholic schools

Lenovo Philippines announced its partnership deal with digital solutions providers Rakso CT and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), together with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila (RCAM-ES).

Under the partnership, Lenovo will provide schools under RCAM-ES with cutting-edge computing equipment and infrastructure powered by AMD processors.

The contract signing ceremony, which took place on June 21, 2023, represents their common vision to drive digital change in education and provide students with the tools and skills they need in the future.

Raymond Remoquillo, Lenovo’s Business Lead for Enterprise and REL said this is part of the company’s commitment to driving digital transformation even in the field of education.



“We envision a world in which our learners and teachers have access to smarter technology, empowering them to create a brighter future for the community,” he said.

“As a global leader, we will continue to work hard alongside those who share our goal of preparing students for tomorrow’s challenges,” Remoquillo added.