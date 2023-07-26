NEDA unveils interactive tool to enhance transparency of major infra projects

The Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs) Dashboard is expected to further enhance transparency on major infrastructure projects following its launch on Wednesday, July 19.

The IFPs dashboard is an interactive tool that provides an overview of the 194 IFPs, highlighting their status, cost requirements, distribution by sector, mode of financing, and regional location.

Complete with its own user guide, the dashboard will enable users to easily navigate, explore, analyze, and delve into the data of the IFPs.

NEDA secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan says the IFPs Dashboard plays a significant role in enhancing public-sector transparency as we monitor the progress and status of our major infrastructure projects.

“The platform also serves to promote accountability among implementing agencies, given that agencies are directed to regularly update NEDA on the progress of their IFPs on a quarterly basis,” said Balisacan.

Available to the public, the dashboard provides the status of the 194 IFPs as of the first quarter of 2023, serving as a baseline to benchmark future implementation progress of the projects.

Data collection for the second quarter of the 2023 monitoring report is already underway and will be presented to the Committee on Infrastructure (INFRACOM) and NEDA Board starting in the middle of August.

Balisacan stressed that NEDA is committed to efficiently governing the implementation of the government’s IFPs.

“We will ensure the quality and timely execution of these projects as they are critical in facilitating the transformation of the Philippine economic landscape over the next six years,” Balisacan added.

While some projects are expected to be completed in the near future, others are still undergoing further deliberation, planning, and preparation to ensure their successful execution. The timeline of these projects highlights the complexity and scale of infrastructure development.