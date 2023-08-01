DTI gears up for Asean Online Sale Day

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is gearing up for the highly-anticipated Asean Online Sale Day (AOSD) 2023.



From August 8 to August 22, the regional e-commerce initiative will bring together businesses, marketplaces, and platforms selling goods and services online from across Southeast Asia to promote cross-border trade and economic collaboration.



The event presents a unique opportunity for Filipino businesses, including micro, small, and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), to tap into the vast Asean market and for consumers to access exciting deals from across the region.

The AOSD is an annual Asean-wide event that started in 2020, participated by all the Asean members, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines that aims to strengthen economic ties among Asean countries, boost consumer trust in e-commerce, and provide valuable sales opportunities for MSMEs.

In its fourth year, AOSD aims to connect the Asean community and overcome barriers in implementing cross-border e-commerce by providing consumers a safe space to shop online and provide opportunities for Asean businesses to expand their markets through cross-border e-commerce.

Participating businesses, marketplaces, and platforms will offer online discounts and promotions, allowing Filipino consumers to access incredible deals from all participating e-commerce enabled businesses within the Asean region.

A consumer complaint mechanism will also be available to mediate any possible complaints arising from the AOSD. Since AOSD started, the Philippines did not receive any complaints.

As of July 27, a total of 54 Filipino businesses will be joining the AOSD and will receive extensive promotional support from regional marketing campaigns, reaching over 600 million Asean consumers.



All authorized participants can display the official AOSD logo in their marketing materials. Filipino businesses taking part in the AOSD are also relieved from the requirement of securing a sales promo permit from DTI, streamlining their participation process.

Since 2020, the Philippines has fielded the most number of participating businesses in the AOSD. In 2022 alone, there were 120 e-commerce businesses that participated from the Philippines.

The participating companies represent a wide range of sectors, including food and beverage, travel and tourism, fashion, e-marketplaces, consumer goods, handicrafts, and home and living.

To maximize opportunities from AOSD activities, Filipino businesses are also invited to join the physical AOSD event in Semarang, Indonesia, from August 19 to August 22. At this in-person event, Filipino businesses can showcase their products, collaborate with other businesses, and engage with potential customers directly at the assigned country booths.

Participating businesses in the physical AOSD may also participate in other components of the onsite activities, including an exclusive workshop on cross-border e-commerce and coaching sessions to help them access cross-border markets.

Deadline of application for Philippine-based business, MSMEs, or marketplaces selling goods or services online is until August 4. For more information about joining this year’s AOSD, interested parties may visit www.dti.gov.ph/aseansale