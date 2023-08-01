AWS unveils generative AI, digital skills offerings in NY summit

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled its latest generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and digital skills offerings at the recently-held annual AWS Summit in New York.

The summit also featured a keynote presentation from Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS’s VP of database, analytics, and machien learning, where he made some of the year’s biggest announcements in generative AI for enterprises.

“A lot has happened in the last year, and with all these changes, we have an opportunity to reevaluate, enhance, and optimize the technology that supports our success. I also believe it’s the time for new net ideas. These are the sparks of invention that enable us to solve really complex problems and reimagine how we do things. When you are backed by the most transformative and innovative technologies, you can bring these amazing ideas to life,” Sivasubramanian said.

“One of those transformative technologies gaining a lot of traction today is generative AI,” he added. “Generative AI has captured our imaginations for its ability to create images and videos, to write stories, and generate code. I believe it will transform every application, industry, and business. You might be wondering: with so much potential, why is this technology that has been percolating for many decades, suddenly see so much traction only now? That’s because this technology has reached its tipping point at the convergence of technological progress and the value of what it can accomplish today.”

Joining Sivasubramanian during the event were Gabrielle Tao, SVP of product management at Salesforce, and Lindsay Silver, SVP of data and commercial technology at FOX Corporation, as they delved into the innovative ways that companies can now leverage the power of AWS to revolutionize industries.

Below is a list of all the announcements made during the event:

AWS expands Amazon Bedrock with additional foundation models, new model provider, and advanced capability to help customers build generative AI applications — AWS announced the expansion of its fully managed foundation model (FM) service for Amazon Bedrock, which now includes Cohere as an FM provider — providing models Command and Embed — and the latest FMs from Anthropic (Claude 2) and Stability AI (Stable Diffusion XL 1.0), plus new capability for creating fully managed agents with just a few clicks on a mouse. This new model offers a game-changing feature for builders, with no additional expertise required.

AWS announces AWS HealthScribe, a new generative AI-powered service that automatically creates clinical documentation — AWS announced the availability of AWS HealthScribe, a new HIPAA-eligible service that empowers healthcare software providers to build clinical applications that use speech recognition and generative AI. Powered by Amazon Bedrock, AWS HealthScribe was designed to help save clinicians time by generating clinical documentation, making it faster and easier for healthcare software providers to integrate generative AI capabilities into their application (starting with general medicine and orthopedics), without needing to manage the underlying ML infrastructure or train their own healthcare-specific LLMs.

AWS announced seven new generative AI skills training courses — According to the World Economic Forum, more than 75% of organizations plan to adopt big data, cloud computing, and AI in the next five years. To help people train for AI and ML jobs of the future, AWS has released 7 free and low-cost, on-demand trainings to help more people understand, implement, and begin using generative AI.

Amazon EC2 P5 instances — AWS is the first hyperscale cloud provider to offer NVIDIA’s H100 GPUs in general availability for production use. Amazon EC2 P5 instances powered by NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and AWS’s state-of-the-art networking and scalability are now generally available. P5 instances are ideal for training and running inference for increasingly complex Large Language Models (LLMs) behind the most-demanding and compute-intensive generative AI applications, like question answering, code generation, video and image generation, speech recognition, and more.

In conjunction with the event, the International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI), an organization under the auspices of UNESCO, together with AWS, also launched the Compute for Climate Fellowship to support climate tech startups applying AI.