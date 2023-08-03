PH to mark first-ever national space week on Aug. 8 to 14

The country will observe the first Philippine Space Week on August 8 to 14 as a way of promoting space awareness and highlight the contribution of Filipinos worldwide in the field of space science, and espouse the value and impact of space science and technology applications (SSTA) on the lives of Filipinos.

Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) director general Joel Joseph S. Marciano, Jr. explained the significance of establishing the country’s own space week.

“Space science, technology, and its applications play a vital role in our daily lives. The new knowledge we get from space exploration, the satellites, and the resulting products and services have brought many benefits that we all expect and rely on.

“The declaration of Philippine Space Week and the accompanying annual celebration give importance to the space capabilities we are building and strengthening in our country, along with the contributions of Filipinos in all areas of space science, technology, innovation, policy and cooperation.”

In December 2022, the Philippine Space Council (PSC) recommended the declaration of the Philippine Space Week coinciding with the enactment of the Philippine Space Act on August 8, 2019.

Marciano added: “We are grateful to President Marcos for being a strong advocate of science, technology and innovation, and for highlighting in his 2nd State of the Nation Address (SONA) the development of national space capabilities through satellites and their applications.”

PhilSA presented to the president, as chair of the Philippine Space Council, the ongoing activities and plans that align with the administration’s socio-economic agenda through value-added utilization of satellite images and space data for supporting food security, infrastructure monitoring, digital governance and transformation, and promoting high-value space industrial capabilities and human resources.”

PhilSA will promote the observance of the Philippine Space Week by identifying and conducting programs, projects, and activities that relate to SSTA.

Proclamation No. 302, s. 2023, in declaration of the Philippine Space Week, was signed by executive secretary Lucas Bersamin.

PhilSA will also mark its 4th anniversary during the Philippine Space Week with the theme, ‘#YamangKalawakan Tungo sa Maunlad na Kinabukasan.’

According to Marciano, “Yamang Kalawakan refers to space capabilities, resources, and infrastructure, and space as an environment that we can utilize for the benefit of the Filipino people. The theme stresses the significance of opportunities in the global space economy that the Philippines can seize and develop to enable lasting progress and prosperity.”

On August 8, PhilSA will enter into agreements with various government agencies to utilize SSTA and PhilSA’s expertise on satellite data acquisition.