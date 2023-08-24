3 in 4 tech leaders optimistic on AI benefits, says AMD

Tech giant AMD released the findings of a new survey of global IT leaders which found that 3 in 4 IT leaders are optimistic about the potential benefits of AI — from increased employee efficiency to automated cybersecurity solutions — and more than 2 in 3 are increasing investments in AI technologies.

AMD added that while AI presents clear opportunities for organizations to become more productive, efficient, and secure, IT leaders expressed uncertainty on their AI adoption timeliness due to their lack of implementation roadmaps and the overall readiness of their existing hardware and technology stack.

AMD commissioned the survey of 2,500 IT leaders across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Japan to understand how AI technologies are re-shaping the workplace, how IT leaders are planning their AI technology and related Client hardware roadmaps, and what their biggest challenges are for adoption.

Despite some hesitations around security and a perception that training the workforce would be burdensome, it became clear that organizations that have already implemented AI solutions are seeing a positive impact and organizations that delay risk being left behind.

Of the organizations prioritizing AI deployments, 90% report already seeing increased workplace efficiency.

“There is a benefit to being an early AI adopter,” Matthew Unangst, senior director for commercial client and workstation at AMD, said.

“IT leaders are seeing the benefits of AI-enabled solutions, but their enterprises need to outline a more focused plan for implementation or risk falling behind. Open software ecosystems, with high-performance hardware, are essential, and AMD believes in a multi-faceted approach of leveraging AI IP across our full portfolio of products to the benefit of our partners and customers.”