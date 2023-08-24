PH trails Malaysia in broadband speeds in latest Ookla report

Mobile metrics firm Ookla in a recent report said median download speeds of 133.47 Mbps on 5G and 93.19 Mbps over fixed broadband have been recorded for the Philippines.

Ookla said 5G performance has already exceeded fixed network performance in Malaysia and Indonesia, with its Speedtest Intelligence data showing that Malaysia recorded a median 5G download speed of 511.79 Mbps versus 93.19 Mbps for fixed.

In its report, the Philippines trails behind Malaysia, but is ahead of Indonesia and Laos, when it comes to broadband speeds.

Ookla bared the report during the its inaugural Telecommunications Regulatory Summit for policymakers across Asia Pacific in July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The summit event brought together over 40 regulatory participants from ten countries in the region, to examine how crowdsourced data can support more effective policy-making.

Many governments in Asia Pacific see improvements to broadband connectivity as a means to drive digital transformation of their economies. However, this requires that high-quality broadband be accessible nationwide, Ookla said.

Ookla also said regulation and collaboration are catalysts for digital transformation. Effective regulatory policies, collaboration with various stakeholders, and implementing programs are instrumental in promoting digital infrastructure, improving customer experience, and ensuring widespread access to telecommunications services.

When Internet providers, governments, and regulators work together, Internet service and coverage will continue to improve and expand, including in rural areas, the company said.

5G technology can potentially replace fixed Internet access in situations where the cost of fiber deployments is high and rolling out traditional fixed broadband networks isn’t commercially viable. However, in countries like Indonesia, satellite technology may be a more effective solution for providing connectivity to remote areas.

Ookla further said whiile 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and satellite technology can complement each other, the adoption of satellite technology is currently limited by factors such as coverage, device affordability, and cost of service (Starlink modems cost around $800) in comparison to existing fixed or mobile broadband options.