Shopee hypes up ‘9.9 Super Shopping Day’, taps Vice Ganda

As the country prepares for the festive ‘ber’ months, e-commerce platform Shopee has launched its annual 9.9 Super Shopping Day in anticipation a season of shopping among Filipinos.

For the campaign, the company has signed up comedian Vice Ganda as its new brand ambassador.

Shopee said users can expect engaging content, including a Shopee Live stream and TV commercials featuring Vice Ganda.

Shopee Live offers users enticing discounts with up to 70% off on exclusive vouchers.

Its Shopping Life feature, meanwhile, connects users with brands, sellers, and influencers for a more engaging buying experience.

Shopee said its Livestreaming orders for sellers have doubled, with users flocking to Shopee’s live entertainment and exclusive deals. High-profile sellers have achieved remarkable sales milestones in single livestream sessions.

Shopee has also assisted communities and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The company’s initiatives range from calamity relief to providing e-commerce workshops.

Its partnership with the League of Provinces of the Philippines marked a step towards digitizing MSMEs. The collaboration aims to drive economic growth and inclusivity by empowering entrepreneurs in various provinces, enabling them to thrive in the digital economy.

The program’s initial focus on Quirino province exemplifies Shopee’s effort to bolster local economies and strengthen local products.