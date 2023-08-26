PH holds soft-launch of eVisa application for foreign visitors

Like most countries these days, the Philippines is taking a big step into the digital age by introducing its new eVisa application system.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) joined forces in the soft launching of the eVisa application on Aug. 24, 2023, at the DFA Office of the Consular Affairs in Pasay City.

“The eVisa is our clear message to the world that we recognize the benefits of digital technology for efficient and quality public service. With eVisa, we are adapting to the realities of modern travel, transforming the Philippines into a top-of-mind destination for business and leisure,” DICT undersecretary for e-Government David L. Almirol Jr. said in his speech.

During the initial launch phase, Chinese citizens can now handle their Philippine visa requirements online as the eVisa system accommodates the Philippine Consular offices in Xiamen, Shanghai, Macau, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Guangzhou, Chongqing, as well as the Philippine Embassy in Beijing.

By offering convenience and improved public service delivery, the officials said eVisa is expected to facilitate ease of doing business and reinvigorate the country’s tourism sector.

The salient features of the eVisa Application system include:

Allows applicants to submit their required eVisa documents online from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical visits to government offices. This not only saves time for the applicants but also streamlines the processing for the authorities.

Embrace digital transactions and automation can significantly speed up the processing of visa applications.

The eVisa Application system provides secure online payment options, enhancing transparency and minimizing security risks.

The website’s user-friendly interface gives clear instructions, making sure applicants can go through the process easily and confidently.

Applicants can monitor the status of their application in real-time, reducing uncertainties and concerns.

The DICT said the eVisa is aligned with the global trend where various governments are adopting digital solutions to improve public services and operational efficiency.

Other government agencies that took part in the development of the eVisa include the Department of Tourism, the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Immigration.