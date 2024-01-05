Portable digital clinic launched in Zambo island

The Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) joined hands with Huawei Philippines and mWell for the launch of a digital healthcare platform in Sacol Island, Zamboanga.

Being a geographically isolated island, residents of Sacol faced significant challenges in accessing essential healthcare services due to prolonged boat and land travel to the nearest city.

Recognizing the plight of residents, DICT, in partnership with Huawei and mWell, introduced ‘mWell OnTheGo,’ a portable digital clinic.

The initiative, aligned with DICT’s Smart Village program, aims to bridge the gap in healthcare access. The platform provides health services like teleconsultation, reading of lab results, prescription of medicine, and diagnosis, ensuring round-the-clock access to medical professionals.

It is a portable clinic available 24×7 with just a swipe and click using the Huawei Tablet and Internet service provided to the health center.

“We are grateful to Huawei and mWell for responding to our request to make available much needed telemedicine services to Sacol. This island of 4 barangays and 12,000 people now has access to medical experts from all over the country” said DICT assistant secretary Maria Teresa M. Camba.

The initiative showcased the transformative potential of advanced digital solutions in addressing fundamental healthcare challenges faced by remote communities.

The lelemedicine launch event also witnessed active participation from Sacol Community Local Government Officials, DOH-LGU midwives, mWell representatives, technology experts, and military personnel.