AIM students win Schneider Electric ‘Go Green’ competition

Students from the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) are this year’s “Country Champion” in the recently concluded Philippine finals of Go Green, an annual global competition organized by Schneider Electric to empower students to come up with solutions that will shape the future of the energy industry.

Team Yumari is comprised of graduate students Angelica Limpe Candano, Rochelle Dichaves, and Frances Camille Parado, who are all taking their Masters in Innovation and Business at AIM.



The team bested five other finalists from Ateneo de Manila University, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, University of the Philippines – Diliman.

This year’s challenge was to introduce a solution to encourage the building sector to reduce their carbon footprint through technology.



Team Yumari’s winning project, titled MoveMent, is an ecosystem designed to create awareness among hotel guests and patrons of their personal impact on climate action by utilizing art installations to subconsciously nudge hotel occupants into taking more active steps to reduce their own carbon footprint.

“MoveMent is designed as a general public-facing complementary product for hotels to Schneider Electric’s own EcoStruxure Building Management System (BMS),” Dichaves, when asked to describe their project, said. “While EcoStruxure’s powerful data BMS allows building managers to monitor, control, and maximize a building’s sustainability features, MoveMent harnesses the same data through interactive and immersive art installations for the general public to create tangible, accessible, and inspiring nudges to move people to step towards sustainability.”

Now on its 13th year, Go Green is Schneider Electric’s global student competition that aims to encourage students to innovate bold and disruptive energy solutions for a sustainable future. Winning teams are given an opportunity to receive professional mentorships from Schneider Electric Experts, an international trip to visit a Schneider Electric HQ including job opportunities in the organization.

Schneider Electric said it is committed enabling a culture of innovation through the Go Green competition, aiming to harness the creative and innovative energy of the youth in developing solutions that they, along with future generations, can benefit from.



Team Yumari will be representing the Philippines in the regional finals, where they will be up against student delegates across Asia-Pacific in September 2023.