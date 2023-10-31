Responsible AI takes center stage in DTI confab as Biden issues EO on AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hot-button topic not just in the tech world but outside of it with no less than US president Joe Biden issuing an executive order govern its responsible use.

Through the EO, Biden said he has directed the most sweeping actions yet in seizing the promise and managing the risks of AI systems.

Among the actions being required by the EO are:

Require that developers of the most powerful AI systems share their safety test results and other critical information with the US government.

Develop standards, tools, and tests to help ensure that AI systems are safe, secure, and trustworthy.

Protect against the risks of using AI to engineer dangerous biological materials by developing strong new standards for biological synthesis screening.

Protect the public from AI-enabled fraud and deception by establishing standards and best practices for detecting AI-generated content and authenticating official content.

Establish an advanced cybersecurity program to develop AI tools to find and fix vulnerabilities in critical software.

On the local front, the responsible use of AI is also the focus of an event that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is co-organizing with the Singapore Industrial Automation Association (SIAA).

The annual Industrial Digital Transformation Congress (IDTC), scheduled Nov. 7 at Marriott Grand Ballroom Convention Center in Pasay City, has the theme: “Human-Centered Innovations: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Industries.”

Taking off from last year’s edition, the IDTC 2023 is poised to serve as a collaborative platform for knowledge exchange, strategic dialogues, and networking opportunities centered around AI and its responsible integration across diverse sectors.

Speakers and panelists will examine global efforts aimed at implementing responsible AI practices and establishing effective governance frameworks. Strategic actions on the integration of AI in educational institutions will also be tackled alongside key developments regarding AI governance and ethics.

The discussions will cap off with a dialogue on adopting AI in Philippine industries, fostering organizational learning, and addressing potential challenges and benefits in its adoption and democratization.

A significant highlight of the event is the forging of commitments between key development partners and industry organizations to enable human-centered innovations with responsible AI at the core.

The conference is aligned with the visions outlined in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 and the National AI Strategy Roadmap, which underscores the role of responsible AI, governance, and ethics in strengthening the Philippine industries.