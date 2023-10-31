Smart energy firm eyes data centers with carbon-neutral solutions

The growing use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other data-intensive technologies in data centers have made efficiency more important than ever, especially as the demand for computing power increases exponentially.

According to Arizton, the Philippines data center market is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, digital transformation, and digital connectivity. The shift of businesses’ workloads to the cloud is a major factor in this growth.

In recent years, Manila has become a popular location for data center operators, accounting for over 75% of the country’s current power capacity.

This surge in demand has created an urgent need for expertise, experience, and supply in the region to provide reliable data center solutions that meet the requirements of next-generation data center construction.

CHINT, a smart energy solutions provider, offers ready solutions for building complex data centers that meet the massive energy demands of hyperscale data centers while also reducing waste materials and pollution and complying with regulations.

At the Data Center World Asia 2023 this year, CHINT demonstrated to their customers the capabilities of their data center solutions that are designed to meet the power distribution needs of hyperscale data centers.

One of these solutions included the EnergiX-P40, a Power Distribution Unit (PDU) certified under the IEC-61439 type test. With up to 144 outgoing circuits, the circuit breakers in the EnergiX-P40 can be replaced without the need to power down the entire PDU.

This is important for data centers and other critical infrastructures where downtime is unacceptable, even during maintenance or repair. This can also help to improve the availability and uptime of data centers and other critical applications.

In addition, CHINT’s data center solutions are particularly well-suited for use in the Philippines, which is prone to natural disasters and thus unavailable power supply.

CHINT’s EnergiX-P40, certified under the IEC60068 seismic test, is designed to withstand natural disasters such as earthquakes and typhoons. This reduces the risk of data center downtime and disruptions.

Along with this, substations also play an important part as they lower the electricity voltage from the grid and provide backup power in case of outages.

CHINT’s prefabricated substations, which can also include lithium battery systems, are shipped to the data center site for easy onsite integration with fire protection systems, ultimately reducing material waste.

In the Philippines, CHINT has been supporting many data center construction projects, including one of the largest hyperscale data centers in the country.

“Data centers are critical infrastructure, and data center owners must address the complexity of data center construction at the onset of each project if they want to build them to the highest standards, and with government regulations and scalability in mind,” said Er. Lim Say Leong, technical director for Asia Pacific at CHINT Global and Sunlight Electrical.

“The construction will require careful planning and design. Engineers working on the project must have the expertise to consider all the factors involved, such as ways to optimize the design of the data center and select the most cost-effective materials with high quality and construction methods.

“In addition, the use of prefabricated substations can also significantly reduce the time it takes to construct a data center, improve the quality of construction, and are definitely more cost-effective than traditional construction methods, especially for hyperscale data centers.”

At Data Center World Asia 2023, Er. Lim discussed the interconnectedness of data center infrastructure systems and how designing and operating them with network performance in mind can achieve the best results.