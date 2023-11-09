Google brings generative AI experiences to Search in PH

Google announced on Thursday, Nov. 9, that it is rolling out the Search Generative Experience (SGE) in the Philippines as an opt-in experiment in Search Labs.

The AI-powered experience is available in English, the tech firm said.

With new breakthroughs in generative AI, Google said it is reimagining what a search engine can do and is bringing these powerful new capabilities to Search in a bold and responsible way.

“This powerful new technology can unlock entirely new types of questions that Search could not previously answer, and transforms the way information is organized in Search to help people sort through and make sense of what’s out there,” it said.

With SGE’s generative AI capabilities in Search, Google said people will see an AI-powered overview of key information to consider, with links to dig deeper.

“For anyone who has ever been overwhelmed by the amount of information online, this will help find answers faster,” the Silicon Valley firm said.

Google also said it is taking a responsible and deliberate approach to bringing new generative AI capabilities to Search.

“We have trained the models used in SGE to uphold Search’s high bar for quality, which will continue to improve over time. These hallmark systems have been fine-tuned for decades, but will also have additional guardrails, like limiting the types of queries where generative AI capabilities will appear,” it said.

Google Philippines and South Asia Frontier Markets country marketing manager Gabby Roxas said: “With new generative AI capabilities in Search, we’re now taking more of the work out of searching. We’re imagining a supercharged Search that does the heavy lifting for you so you’ll be able to understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights, and get things done more easily.

“The Search Generative Experience is the first step we’re taking in this journey, and part of our vision to make Search radically more helpful. We’re excited to bring this to India, and look forward to receiving feedback and iterating on the experience alongside our users over the next few months.”

Google is bringing SGE as an experiment in Search Labs, available on Chrome desktop and the latest version of the Google App on Android and iOS. Users can tap the Labs icon in the Google app or Chrome desktop, and visit labs.google.com/search to learn more.