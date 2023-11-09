Panasonic says ‘Japan quality’ will propel its B2B solutions in PH

Electronics firm Panasonic said the high-quality standard that has come to characterize Japanese products will not only sustain but also propel its IoT-enabled business-to-business (B2B) solutions in the country.

Yosuke Tanaka, country head manager for the B2B Marketing Group at Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp., said in a press event on Wednesday, Nov. 15, that while China-made products are cheap and have been in the market much earlier, their reputation for quality is not on the same level as those coming from Japan.

“We can’t say that we are cheap but the quality and reliability of Japanese brands is well-known all over the world,” Tanaka said.

“We may be a little late in the game in terms of offering these IoT-enabled products, but I think we’ll be able to catch up soon based solely on the strength of our solutions.”

To further promote its offerings, Panasonic is currently holding an exhibit at The Fifth at Rockwell in Makati City to showcase its solutions for B2B sector.

Known for its energy-efficient products, the Japanese brand is showcasing a suite of advanced technologies such as:

Control Solutions highlight the future of accessibility, providing easy access through both standard and smart control devices. These systems are designed to be user-friendly, cost-effective, easy to operate, and require low maintenance.

Safety Solutions present technologies designed to safeguard families and property. These can also be implemented into different applications and have been expertly selected and endorsed by industry experts for top-notch protection.

Saving Solutions showcase innovations that minimize energy consumption. These software-based technologies guarantee quick returns on investment while efficiently generating and managing electricity for various projects.

Security Solutions feature the latest products and systems, leading in the market to secure properties against unwanted incidents by addressing current security challenges. Panasonic’s new system offers top-notch security with minimal maintenance requirements.