GoDigital Pilipinas holding first ‘Cashless Expo’ on Nov. 17 to 19

Private sector-led tech movement GoDigital Pilipinas is set to mount the first-ever “Cashless Expo 2023” from November 17 to 19 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

“The organizers and stakeholders from both the public and private sectors are joining together in order to create awareness and boost the Filipino consumer’s confidence in exploring the world of digital transactions and understanding its countless advantages,” said GoDigital Pilipinas executive director Mishy Co.

“Thus, we see the event as a celebration in digital progress and innovation.”

The three-day expo is supported by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Agriculture (DA), and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Rallying behind them are hundreds of exhibitors supporting the so-called “cashless” movement including farmers and SMEs.

The event will also showcase a “one-stop bazaar” where shoppers can experience the best of the Philippines from all regions at affordable prices.

Exhibitors will only accept digital payment methods such as cash transfers via digital banks, e-wallets, and debit/credit cards in the hopes of encouraging more consumers and merchants to feel at ease and secure in shifting to digital payment transactions.

“In fact, two of the leading fintech companies, Maya and GCash, are uniting in this event to support our mission,” said Co.

The event is also co-sponsored by PLDT, Visa, Unionbank, Tiktok, Lazada, Zalora, McDonald’s, UnionDigital Bank, RCBC, Grab, and Foodpanda.

Attendees will also be treated to an array of engaging talks and insightful learning sessions curated by the stakeholders from both public and private sectors.

“Cashless Expo 2023 aims to provide visitors an immersive and transformative journey. We conceptualized the event as a sort of ‘platform’ for consumers to experience first-hand the ease and advantage of doing digital transactions and for the market to develop a profound appreciation for going ‘cashless’,” said Co.

“We are all united in these key messaging pillars:

Digital transformation is the key to propelling economic growth and prosperity; Digital transactions are both convenient and secure; and Switching to digital payments reduces the cost associated with producing and managing physical currency, thereby fostering financial stability and sustainability.”

Register now for FREE by visiting https://www.cashlessexpo.ph/ or follow GoDigital Pilipinas on social media to get the latest updates.