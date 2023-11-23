Twilio commits to continue focusing on AI-powered customer services

Cloud-based communications solutions company Twilio will continue focusing on customer solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

At the SIGNAL 2023 conference held recently in Singapore, Jeff Lawson, co-founder and CEO of Nasdaq-listed Twilio, said CustomerAI will unlock the power of AI for hundreds of thousands of businesses.

CustomerAI is Twilio’s latest communications platform as a service (CPaaS) solution which the company said contains new predictive and generative AI tools, along with Customer Data Platform (CDP) innovations that underpin powerful AI use cases.

Previewed in the US in June, Twilio’s CustomerAI is a powerful technology layer that combines Twilio’s customer engagement platform data and large language models (LLMs) to create AI capabilities that unlock true customer relationships for brands, the company said.

Lawson, speaking in front of hundreds of participants at the technology conference in Singapore, said Twilio sees the potential of AI for customer personalization at never-before-seen “levels” of experience.

Lawson presented a user case where AI-powered customer support provides personalized data, based on predictive tools. This, he said, will greatly impact the business efforts of companies,

For the longest time, customer relationship management (CRM) solutions have been in the forefront when it comes to customer engagement.

However, with the advent of AI-powered tools, global brands have now started using digital customer engagement to drive growth and increase resilience in a rapidly changing landscape.

Based on its own estimates, Twilio said 60% of brands say that investing in digital customer engagement has improved their ability to meet changing customer needs.

Twilio, meanwhile, further said that its expansion plans will continue throughout key markets in Asia.

Nicholas Kontopoulos, Twilio’s VP and head of marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan, said the tech firm is eyeing expansions and more partnerships in key markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Kontopoulos said for the Philippine market, Twilio is eyeing to have more partnerships. “As of this moment, however, we cannot yet disclose these companies or organizations,” Kontopoulos said, citing that one of Twilio’s biggest clients in the Philippines is UnionBank of the Philippines.

Currently, Twilio has a presence in sectors including technology, outsourcing, retail and commerce, public sector, manufacturing, and telecommunications.