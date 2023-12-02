Xiaomi PH rolls out Redmi 13C with starting price of P5,499

Chinese tech firm Xiaomi has announced the local availability of the all-new Redmi 13C, which offer outstanding entertainment and photographic experiences starting at P5,499.

Boasting an exceptionally thin 8.09mm profile, trendy flat frame design, and stylish looks with nature-inspired colors: Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Clover Green, and Glacier White.

Redmi 13C features an impressive 6.74” display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering a satisfyingly fluid viewing experience.

The device prioritizes viewing comfort with an LCD display, featuring DC viewing and TÜV certification for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology, minimizing eye fatigue.

Redmi 13C features an enhanced 50MP triple camera and an upgraded 8MP front camera that not only ensures perfect portraits and selfies even in low light conditions but also delivers a remarkable 34.9% improved in capture speed while using night mode, for both low-light shoots and video capture.

Moreover, Redmi 13C offers 10 film camera filters and film frame options, providing users with broader creative visual possibilities.

Equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio octa-core processor and optimized with MIUI 14 operating system, Redmi 13C delivers silky-smooth performance ideal for gaming and video viewing whilse supporting up to 1TB of expandable storage.

A new memory solution even offers up to 8GB of RAM in addition to 8GB of memory extension RAM, for a total of up to 16GB.4

The huge 5000 mAh battery also ensures long-lasting high-performance usage and features an upgraded USB Type-C port that supports 18W PD fast charging.

Redmi 13C comes in two variants – 6GB+128GB (P5,499) and 8GB+256GB (P6,499) and is available in all Xiaomi stores and partner retailers nationwide. An online exclusive version for 4+128GB version at P4,999 will be available via Shopee and Lazada.