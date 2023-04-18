Xiaomi PH unveils first smartphone under new ‘Live Vivid’ campaign

Chinese tech firm Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Redmi Note 12 series in the Philippines via a grand launch event held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City followed by an after-party hosted at the House Manila in Newport World Resorts.

Alongside the highlighted Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi also introduced the cheaper Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, the base model Redmi Note 12, and the Redmi Watch 3 wearable.

According to the company, the Redmi Note 12 series builds on the positive reception of its predecessor, the Redmi Note 11 Series, and delivers enhancements to the features most requested by its fans and customers.

The upgrade comes in the form of camera system improvements, extended battery life, quicker charging speeds, and a more user-friendly design – all at an attractive price tag.

Redmi Note ambassadors BGYO also debuted the song and music video “Live Vivid” in collaboration with the rest of Xiaomi’s local ambassadors.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is essentially a flagship-level smartphone with midrange specifications. Its main highlights include the 200MP camera system with optical image stabilization (OIS), 120W charging capacity, and 120Hz AMOLED-type display.

It also features an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor that completes its triple rear camera setup, a dedicated 200MP photo mode that captures allows users to take in more details from sceneries, an automated ProCut tool, an anti-glare coating, a 3D full arc design, the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, a vapor chamber cooling system, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The toned-down Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, meanwhile, is a heavy-hitting all-rounder highlighted by three primary features: the flagship-level Sony IMX 766 50MP camera boosted by OIS, 67W turbocharging, and a 120Hz AMOLED-type display.

Its secondary features include all-pixel auto-focus for high-speed subject focusing, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor that completes its triple rear camera setup, several imaging algorithms like optic fusion and bionic sensing, and Dolby Vision with HDR10+.

Finally, the Redmi Note 12 base model is currently the most affordable among its siblings in the roster, featuring a 6nm Snapdragon 685 chipset, a 50MP triple camera setup, a similar design direction with the Pro variants, and the series constant 120Hz AMOLED-type.

In March 2021, the older Redmi Note 10 series sold over 2 million units in India within the first few weeks of its release. In 2020, Xiaomi also reported that the Redmi Note 9 series sold over 10 million units globally, making it one of the company’s best-selling smartphone series.

Just like the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, the Redmi Watch 3 is an all-rounder wearable powered by a built-in multi-system GNSS, sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness, a position memory loop on the strap, more than 120 workout modes, 5ATM water resistance, and stress level monitoring.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+5G (8+256GB) retails at P21,999 and is bundled with a complimentary Redmi Buds 3 Lite as part of the pre-order promo, which runs until April 21, 2023.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at P16,999 (8+128GB) and P17,999 (8+256GB) respectively. The base version, the Redmi Note 12, is the only model in the series with three configurations available – the online exclusive 4+128GB (P8,999), 6+128GB (P9,999), and 8+128GB (P10,999).