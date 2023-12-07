Lenovo PH unveils Legion Go handheld gaming device

Lenovo, the world’s largest PC maker, is diving headlong into the handheld gaming market with the local unveiling of the new Legion Go, the company’s first gaming handheld device operating on Windows 11.

The portable gaming handheld device, according to Lenovo, offers hybrid experience of powerful gaming capability and portability.

The Legion Go is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with AMD RDNA 3 Graphics to deliver PC gaming performance for the power-demanding games.

It features an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, the largest display on handheld gaming devices in the market and is further enhanced with a 144Hz refresh rate.

It features 16GB of LPDDR5X (7500Mhz) RAM with power management flexibility that delivers optimal gaming performance and faster loading times, in addition to up to 516GB of SSD storage.

The Legion Go also has a long-lasting 49.2Wh battery that supports Super Rapid Charge. This will allow gamers to play all day long and return to gaming in no time.

The detachable TrueStrike controllers, featuring hall effect technology, provide precision and portability, outperforming transitional handheld gaming consoles.

The new gaming modes, such as the ‘Battlestation’ and ‘FPS mouse mode’ allow the device to transform into the perfect device for casual, competitive, or shooter games.

The handheld gaming machine is also engineered with the Legion Space, a gaming hub that combines a centralized game library comprising of popular industry game platforms, libraries, immersive game pages, and quick launch features to make it easy to browse, manage, and configure settings to personalize gaming experiences.

“The Lenovo Legion Go combines our signature innovative engineering and design expertise to bring the power of PC gaming into the palms of gamers’ hands. Its high-performance gaming power combined with Legion Glasses, exclusive detachable controllers, widely compatible software and exhilarating gaming modes for gamers-on-the-go, all converge to create a gaming experience like no other,” said Clifford Chong, category manager for gaming at Lenovo Asia Pacific.

The Lenovo Legion Glasses is a plug-and-play advanced wearable display solution that can be used with the Legion Go and other Legion devices.

It boasts of a high-quality AR gaming experience through its micro-OLED display technology that delivers high color, contrast range FHD resolution with 60Hz refresh rate.

The Legion Go is already available for pre-order at P49,995.00 exclusively at Lenovo Experience Stores and Legion Stores. This can be bundled with a free Legion Go Tempered Glass, Legion H200 Wired Gaming Headset and a Legion Go Carry Case. Upon purchase, the device will come with a 2-year onsite support.