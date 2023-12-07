Converge ICT taps Salesforce to build AI-powered contact center

Broadband firm Converge ICT has chosen cloud computing giant Salesforce to put up one of the first generative AI contact centers in the Philippines.

The contact center will be one of the first of its kind in the Philippines and is expected to be operational in the second half of 2024.

The new contact center will deploy Salesforce’s Service Cloud, Field Service, and MuleSoft. It will leverage the power of predictive and generative AI through Einstein and Einstein 1 Platform to transform operational efficiency and enhance digital experiences for their residential and enterprise customers.

In 2022, Converge adopted Salesforce’s solutions, including Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Mulesoft to improve case routing processes and average case handling times.

Realizing the untapped potential to further streamline processes while strengthening customer relationships, Converge sought a system that provides an omni-channel view, offers more case management functionalities and automation at scale.

Salesforce’s Einstein 1 Platform, which is the first predictive and generative AI platform on a CRM, will help Converge to increase productivity of their customer service teams.

The new features will include leveraging Einstein Bots for simple requests, surfacing relevant service replies for agents-assisted support, and real time, or fast, analytics such as predicted churn on the profile of each customer.

This is in line with the goal of Converge to digitalize support channels and encourage self-service, reducing the time to respond to customers and resolve cases, and making insightful and meaningful decisions with data.

With Field Service, Converge customers are offered greater transparency. Converge will also expand their use of MuleSoft for further integration, connecting data across key business systems.

With the new contact center, Converge aims to reduce costs, optimize productivity, and improve the speed and quality of customer service resolution at every touchpoint.

Salesforce’s Professional Services team will work with Converge on its end-to-end delivery to help ensure a seamless implementation and maximum adoption. The collaboration will cut across change management analysis, implementation, training, and enablement for employees.

“This expanded relationship represents the next step in our journey of transforming customer experiences with Converge. Our trusted AI-powered solutions will help Converge deliver more efficient and personalized experiences to customers across all touchpoints,” said Sujith Abraham, senior vice president and general manager at Salesforce Asean.

“We’re excited to work closely with an industry leader like Converge to harness the power of generative AI in one of the first of its kind contact center in the Philippines,” Abraham said.

Jesus C. Romero, chief operations officer of Converge, said the company wants to leverage on the most modern technology to give the best customer experience to its two million subscribers.

“We paved the way for the more meaningful use of AI in our Network Operations (in our back-end), now we are embedding this into our customer-facing operations, in Customer Experience. We are committed to innovate in every aspect of our business to better serve the broadband needs of our customers,” he said.