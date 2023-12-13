FordPass mobile app marks first year in PH

FordPass, the mobile application of Ford that lets customers access vehicle-specific content and support, marked its first year since it was launched in the Philippines in December 2022.

The FordPass app offers customers a richer ownership experience as a one-stop platform with an array of functional and practical features that offers convenience to customers.

To date, there are over 21,000 Ford vehicle owners who are able to maximize the features of FordPass, including remote door lock and unlock, remove engine stop and start with pre-cooling, vehicle locator, and vehicle status conveniently in the app.

Other useful features that customers enjoy in the FordPass app are Intelligent Oil Life Monitor (IOLM) and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) (if vehicle equipped).

The IOLM keeps track of user’s driving habits and calculates the health of engine oil, allowing users to change engine oil only when necessary, while TPMS monitors the vehicle’s tires’ real-time air pressure.

“We are so pleased that our customers are able to appreciate the useful features of FordPass as an app that can really enhance the ownership experience,” said Mike Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.

“We are excited to introduce more features and further enhance the user interface to have more Ford owners enjoy the benefits of a connected vehicle through FordPass.”

With the addition of Online Service Booking (OSB) to Ford’s service convenience initiatives, customers can expect that OSB will be available on the FordPass app in the future, enhancing the Ford ownership experience further.

FordPass is available on mobile devices running on Android 7.0 and above and iOS 14.0 and above, and can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.