Romoss offers guide to portable chargers as Christmas gifts

Powerbank maker Romoss has drafted a gift guide for ROMOSS 3 portable chargers, guaranteed to be the perfect gift this Christmas. Not only will it assist in keeping their devices fully charged, but it will also prove to be a reliable companion in day-to-day activities.

ROMOSS 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank: WMS10

Looking for a power bank for daily use? Explore the ROMOSS WMS10 – its compact and convenient with a built-in cable design with 14N strong magnetic force, equaling the weight of three bottles of 500ML plastic water making your wireless power charging more stable.

ROMOSS WMS10 power bank is perfect for those who travel daily and use their devices a lot as they won’t need to fear that they might lose battery while working on something important.

ROMOSS 20000mAh PD Power Bank: PAC20

Going on an adventure anytime soon? ROMOSS PAC20 got you covered. The powerful power bank has two built-in cases to support different types of devices. The product has a PD fast charging technology that can give your iPhone 50% of charge in about 30 minutes. Since the product has different cables, three devices can also be charged at the same time.

ROMOSS 65W 40000mAh EZ Carry Portable Power: PMT40

ROMOSS EZ Carry is a light outdoor power supply with many innovations. The capacity is 40000mAh while the weight is only about 1 bottle of plastic water. The 65W fast charger is much more efficient and can meet the needs of different devices 5-6 equipment.

In addition to performance requirements, the appearance of EZ Carry is also very pleasant. It can fit for various natural scenarios. You will love the metal casing with a matte texture. Besides the classic black color, there are also more fashionable options like silver and green. The most striking is the “carriable design”, which is more convenient for users to carry when going out, and is more in line with the chill feeling of “just pick it up and go”.

If you’re looking for a power supply system that is light and stylish, you might check out the ROMOSS EZ Carry portable power bank. This portable power bank is coming soon to the Philippines at Christmas, where you can get one for your family as a wonderful gift.

ROMOSS offer discounts available on its online shop.