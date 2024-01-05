PH teams triumph at Trend Micro AI hackathon in Japan

Two teams from the Philippines brought home accolades after competing recently at the global Trend Micro AI Hackathon held in Fukuoka, Japan.

From over 1,348 finalists, the two teams from the Philippine delegation captured 4th and 5th places as they showcased the talents and skills of the local cybersecurity industry.

A total of 163 Filipino delegates outnumbered participants from the US, Australia, Brazil, and 16 other countries. The Philippine delegation was composed of engineers from various backgrounds from all over the country.

“Even with their individual projects and tasks at work, we are very proud of these engineers that still took on the challenge and represented the Philippines on an international stage,” said Manuel Gatbunton, threat and data science research manager and PH lead for AI contest

Members of the winning teams included graduates from private and state universities like PUP Manila, Saint Louis University, and Divine World College of Legazpi.

The global AI hackathon is an initiative of Trend Micro born out of the need to further enhance understanding and expertise in AI technology.

The company seeks to further challenge its employees by allowing them to showcase their creativity in a fun and engaging competition, while also inspiring innovation in the use of AI technology.

“Trend Micro will continue to explore AI and work on skills-building initiatives for Trenders and the public alike. The AI Hackathon is only the beginning of many more initiatives for Trend Micro Philippines to further claim the lead on the integration of AI technology in cybersecurity,” said Poi Jimenez, Trend Micro Philippines digital technology marketing manager.