Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy S24 series heavy on AI

For this year’s update of its flagship smartphone models, tech titan Samsung has chosen to focus more on software, particularly AI, rather than on hardware upgrades which it has done in the past.

The Korean firm’s new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 is indeed loaded with AI capabilities which the company said will usher in a new era on how mobile devices empower users.

Through its new Galaxy AI, the new smartphones now have Live Translate — a two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. No third-party apps are required, and on-device AI keeps conversations completely private.

The devices also have Interpreter, allowing live conversations to be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

For messages and other apps, Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended: like a polite message to a coworker or a short and catchy phrase for a social media caption.

AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages.

In the car, Android Auto will automatically summarize incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions, like sending someone your ETA, so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road.

Organization also gets a big boost with Note Assist in Samsung Notes, featuring AI-generated summaries, template creation that streamlines notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview.

For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize, and even translate recordings.

Galaxy S24 also marks a milestone in the history of search as the first phone to debut intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search with Google. With a long press on the home button, users can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results.

Seeing a beautiful landmark in the background of a friend’s social media post or a surprising fun fact on YouTube Shorts can quickly become an accurate search to learn more – without having to leave that app.

And depending on a user‘s location, for certain searches, generative AI-powered overviews can provide helpful information and context pulled together from across the Web, and users can ask more complex and nuanced questions.

Galaxy S24 series’s ProVisual Engine is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities and maximize creative freedom every step of the way, from setting up a shot all the way to sharing it on social.

Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Quad Tele System, with new 5x optical zoom lens, works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x magnification thanks to Adaptive Pixel Sensor. Images also show crystal clear results at 100x with enhanced digital zoom.

With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in any conditions, even when zoomed in.

Capture more light in dim conditions with Galaxy S24 Ultra’s larger pixel size, now 1.4 μm, which is 60% bigger compared to the previous model.

Blur is reduced on Galaxy S24 Ultra with wider optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles and enhanced hand-shake compensation. When recording videos, both front and rear cameras are equipped with Dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction, and Galaxy S24 analyzes gyro information to distinguish between the filmer’s movement and the subject’s. This allows more effective noise removal and clear videos in the dark, even from far away.

Galaxy AI editing tools also enable simple edits like erase, re-compose, and remaster. For easier and more efficient optimizations, Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest suitable tweaks for each photo.

To give users even more creative control and freedom, Generative Edit can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. When a picture is crooked, AI will fill in the borders.

When an object needs to be slightly moved to be in the perfect position, AI lets users adjust the position of the subject and generates a perfectly blended background in its original spot. Anytime Galaxy S24 deploys generative AI to amplify an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in metadata.

And if an action-packed video needs to be slowed down, new Instant Slow-mo can generate additional frames based on movements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look. Its Super HDR reveals lifelike previews before the shutter is pressed.

Third-party social apps make the most of Galaxy’s AI-powered camera system. Premium Galaxy S series camera features now integrate directly with mobile apps in HDR to level up social sharing.

When it’s time to find an image in Gallery or Instagram feed and reels, photos and videos are also shown in Super HDR for a more lifelike range of brightness, color and contrast by analyzing highlighted section of the images.

Every Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Optimized especially for Galaxy users, this chipset delivers remarkable NPU improvement for efficient AI processing. In all three Galaxy S24 models, 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rates also improve performance efficiency.



Galaxy gaming is more powerful thanks to hardware and software improvements. Galaxy S24 Ultra boast an optimal thermal control system with a 1.9 times larger vapor chamber, improving device surface temperature while also maximizing sustained performance power.

Ray tracing enables life-like visuals with superior shadow and reflection effect. And through collaboration with gaming partners, Galaxy S24 let users enjoy more optimized popular global mobile games.



Visuals are more vibrant and captivating on the brightest Galaxy display ever. Galaxy S24 reaches 2,600nit peak brightness and delivers improved outdoor visibility with Vision Booster.

On the display, Corning Gorilla Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optically enhanced and demonstrates superior durability against damage caused by every day scratches. It delivers reduced reflection by up to 75% in a wide range of lighting conditions.

Across the Galaxy S24 series, design enhancements with slimmer and even bezels make it easier to immerse in any viewing experience and enable larger screen sizes on Galaxy S24+’s 6.7-inch and Galaxy S24’s 6.2-inch displays within nearly the same size specifications.

Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch flatter display, optimized not just for viewing but also for productivity. Plus, Galaxy S24+ now supports the same level of QHD+ found on Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 users have full controllability over how much they allow their data to enhance AI experiences, through Advanced Intelligence settings which can disable online processing of data for AI features.

The Knox Matrix vision of a secure, connected and password-less future is also advanced with passkeys. Passkeys enable convenient and secure access to a users’ registered websites and apps across all their trusted devices through digital credentials, helping protect against phishing attacks.

Enhanced Data Protection offers end-to-end encryption when users backup, sync or restore their data with Samsung Cloud, allowing Galaxy S24 users to connect to other devices while staying synchronized and secure. This ensures the data can only be encrypted or decrypted on a user’s devices, meaning nobody can see it but the user, even if a server is compromised or account details are stolen. And if access to a trusted device is lost, a recovery code can help prevent loss of data.

Galaxy S24 is also protected with Samsung’s list of security and privacy features including Knox Vault, Security & Privacy Dashboard, Auto Blocker, Secure Wi-Fi, Private Share, Maintenance Mode and more.

The latest flagship offers seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates to help users experience the optimized performance of their Galaxy devices.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, enhancing device durability and longevity. On Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, a streamlined One-mass design satisfies a more aesthetic standard with seamless connection between the device’s rear cover and side frame.

The Galaxy S24 series comes in Earth mineral-inspired color tones. On Galaxy S24 Ultra, colors include: Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. On Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 colors include: Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. All three models will come with additional colors available online only.