AI comes to PH legal practice with LexisNexi analytics ecosystem

The emergence of artificial intelligence has brought transformative effects to various industries, including the legal profession.

RELX, a global data analytics company, is leading a pivotal shift toward efficient decision-making in the legal field with groundbreaking AI-powered solutions from LexisNexis Legal & Professional.

Lexis+ is an advanced legal research platform honored with the 2023 CODiE Award by the Software & Information Industry Association for Best Legal Solution. With the help of generative AI, Lexis+ streamlines the workflow of lawyers to reduce time spent on routine tasks and enhance overall productivity in legal practices.

“Lexis+ and similar advanced research tools are becoming the global industry standard for improving efficiency in the legal field,” says RELX Reed Elsevier senior operations manager Michelle Hidalgo.

“It’s an exciting time for the Philippines to catch up to this worldwide trend. We are eager to expand our reach among local legal practitioners and elevate their workflow to a world-class level with our products.”

RELX Reed Elsevier, the shared services arm of RELX in the Philippines, is expanding its team of legal professionals, a strategic move aimed at enhancing LexisNexis’ services, both locally and internationally.

“At RELX Reed Elsevier, lawyers enjoy diverse career options. Our team applies their legal knowledge in unique work situations you can’t find elsewhere, such as the development of advanced legal research tools that lawyers use worldwide,” said RELX Reed Elsevier operations director Sheryl Prado.

Prado also stresses the value of offering diverse career opportunities to Filipino law graduates.

“Our global client base provides our legal team with insights into various international legal systems, allowing them to integrate these best practices locally and enhance our service quality in the Philippines,” she adds.

Following the release of the 2023 Bar exam results, RELX Reed Elsevier will extend an invitation to young professionals to participate in this technological revolution in the Filipino legal sector with the development of LexisNexis’ product ecosystem.