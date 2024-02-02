GoTyme Bank fortifies cybersecurity posture with Gogolook

In an effort to reassure its over two million Philippine customers versus online scammers, digital finance company GoTyme Bank has partnered with anti-fraud provider Gogolook for enhanced cybersecurity.

The memorandum of agreement between the two companies, signed last January30, will see the integration of Gogolook’s Whoscall software into GoTyme’s operations.

The software staves off phishing and other scam attempts via AI analysis, backed by an ever-growing database of over 2.6 billion phone numbers and URLs worldwide.

Already in use by governments and national defense institutions in other countries, Whoscall can alert GoTyme users to potentially fraudulent phone calls and text messages.

Gogolook COO Manwoo Joo highlighted the need for improved cybersecurity in the Philippines’ rapidly-evolving digital landscape.

“This partnership with GoTyme is a powerful testament to our shared commitment to creating a Scam-Free Pilipinas. By combining Gogolook’s extensive anti-fraud expertise with GoTyme’s reach and innovative digital banking solutions, we can create a safer and more inclusive digital environment for Filipinos,” he said.

“Together, we can build a trustworthy ecosystem for our customers as we leverage Gogolook’s impressive database and advanced AI tech products such as the Whoscall Anti-Scam and Anti-Spam mobile solution in detecting malicious and suspicious calls and messages and assessing the risks of URLs,” added GoTyme co-CEO Albert Tinio.

Gogolook and GoTyme have committed to actively championing cyber hygiene and awareness through an ongoing collaboration between the two companies.

The commitment extends beyond the Whoscall app to include data sharing and the utilization of emerging technologies in order to recognize and counteract the evolving sophistication of fraud patterns.

Additionally, they are also looking into educational initiatives to provide Filipinos with the knowledge and skills necessary to safeguard against online scammers.