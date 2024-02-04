NEDA vows to accelerate connectivity, digital transformation in gov’t

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has committed to accelerating digital transformation and improving connectivity over the next four years as outlined in the government’s Philippine Development Plan (PDP).

NEDA secretary Arsenio Balisacan stressed that the goals of the PDP could be achieved by faithfully carrying out the plan’s transformation agenda in 2024 and in the coming years.

Included in the agenda are the strategies for strengthening the interlinkages between the agricultural and industrial sectors with the services sector, establishing a dynamic innovation ecosystem, intensifying public-private partnerships, and enhancing the role of local government units (LGUs) as partners in development.

“We made significant strides in laying the groundwork during the first full year of the PDP. As we carry on with our work and programs in 2024, we hope that the Philippine Development Report (PDR) 2023 will serve as a valuable tool for policymakers, the private sector, and members of civil society to pursue the full implementation of the PDP,” said Balisacan.

“This report presents the lessons we have learned, and outlines plans of action to ensure we remain on track to meet our goals by 2028,” he added.

With inputs from various government agencies, the PDR identified the following goals:

Need to enhance tax administration and enact revenue-generating measures to hit the country’s fiscal targets;

Aggressively promote trade and facilitate strategic investments in growth drivers while addressing underspending;

Ensure the availability, accessibility, and affordability of food;

Improve access to quality education and recover learning losses;

Build sustainable and well-planned communities through stronger collaboration among government agencies, local government units (LGUs), and the private sector; and

Enhance the digitalization of government processes to make goods and services more responsive and accessible to the public.

“We will work with all our colleagues in the government to accelerate the implementation of the PDP to sustain the momentum and solidify our gains,” added Balisacan.