Offline Pinoy game app educates children on biodiversity of Siargao

To inspire learners to learn more about rich biodiversity of Siargao Island, a game app titled “Siargao Flora & Fauna Puzzle” was developed by the Department of Science and Technology-National Research Council of the Philippines (DOST-NRCP).

The Siargao Flora & Fauna Puzzle game app, an offline game, is an similar to one of the most played mobile games, Candy Crush, but introduces new animal species instead on specific levels.

Each level is an idle and visual way to understand the habitat and behavior of Siargao’s natural treasures like Mindanao Flying Tree, Paka Gadikit, and Platymantis Paka through the app feature called, “Siargao Journal.”

“Let us explore Siargao Island through this game app, especially for our children, and learn more about the types of plants and animals that continue to thrive in Siargao’s rich biodiversity,” Surigao del Norte first district representative Francisco Jose Matugas II.

Matugas emphasized that the game app is a fun, safe, and educational tool for learning about the island’s natural species.

The project, funded by the NCRP, involved environmental researchers led by Dr. Cecilia Banag-Moran, who conducted research, assessment, inventory, and a biological field survey of the Mangrove Forest in Del Carmen, Siargao Island.

The success of the Siargao Flora & Fauna Puzzle underscores the positive impact of the DOST-NRCP’s initiatives in promoting basic research nationwide. Local leaders and members of the lower house are increasingly recognizing the value of evidence-based research studies in shaping policies and crafting legislation.

Looking ahead, the researchers, scientists, engineers, policymakers, scholars, academicians, entrepreneurs, technology enthusiasts, and government officials will gather in the 2024 Annual Scientific Conference and the 91st NRCP General Assembly scheduled this March 12, 2024 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).