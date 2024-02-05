Emerging technology fueling cyberattacks, says new report

A new report from cybersecurity firm Keeper Security has revealed that the vast majority (95%) of 800 IT security leaders around the globe believe that cyberattacks are more sophisticated than they have ever been.

AI-powered attacks are emerging as the most serious while phishing attacks are widely considered to be increasing the fastest, according to the report.

Entering into 2024, the cybersecurity landscape showcases a compelling mix of factors with novel AI threats casting a looming shadow.

“The dynamic environment underscores the necessity for proactive cybersecurity strategies that can adeptly counter both existing and emerging threats,” the report said.

Respondents ranked the most serious attack vectors as follows:

AI-Powered Attacks Deepfake Technology Supply Chain Attacks Cloud Jacking Internet of Things (IoT) Attacks

According to global IT leaders, the attack vectors increasing the fastest are:

Phishing Malware Ransomware Password Attacks Denial of Service (DoS)

“As emerging technologies, such as AI, fuel the next wave of cyber threats, a great paradox lies in our ability to implement the very innovations that, if not controlled properly, will radically increase cyber risk,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security.

“With the cybersecurity tools at our disposal today, we possess the arsenal to mitigate emerging threats — thereby converting this challenge into an opportunity for resilience and fortification of our digital defenses.”

The company said that as technology continues to advance, evolving threats demand constant adaptation, which must remain a top priority for IT leaders.

“A password manager can mitigate risks by enforcing strong password practices, while privileged access management safeguards an organization’s vital assets by controlling and monitoring high-level access, collectively fortifying defenses and minimizing potential damage in the event of a cyberattack. Integrating these solutions creates a layered security approach that restricts unauthorized access and enhances overall cybersecurity resilience,” it said.