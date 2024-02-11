Foundever inks tie-up with PBEd for youth education

Foundever, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, has partnered with the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) to provide opportunities for the youth through education and empowerment.

“We are thrilled to join forces with PBEd,” said Karla Mae Ubungen, language academy senior learning manager at Foundever. “Through this partnership, we are not only supporting educational initiatives but also actively participating in shaping a skilled, innovative and globally competitive talent pool.”

PBEd, a non-profit organization known for its advocacy on learning and employability reforms , has welcomed the collaboration with the global CX provider.

The partnership will enable PBEd to work with Foundever, specifically the company’s Language Academy program, which will provide specialized skills training for youth taking on digital and customer service roles in the organization.

The collaboration is expected to enhance PBEd’s programs and create meaningful opportunities for students to gain practical insights and experiences that align with industry needs.

“We believe that strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Foundever are crucial in advancing our goal of providing quality education and employment opportunities for young Filipinos,” PBEd deputy executive director for programs Hanibal Camua said.



“Through this collaboration, we will not only help our youth in their careers but also empower them to become future leaders and innovators for our country.”

PBEd has several workforce development programs that engage industry, academe, government, and other education and employment stakeholders to improve human capital development in the Philippines, especially those with limited opportunities for upskilling and gainful employment.

Among these initiatives is “Future Skills Now,” a program that immerses trainees in real workplace experiences. This program seeks to equip participants with practical skills and enhance their employability for digital jobs.

The collaboration allows the two organizations to facilitate internship opportunities within Foundever, providing aspiring professionals with firsthand exposure to the corporate environment.

Additionally, the partnership involves skills training to ensure that participants develop practical competencies that are directly applicable in the workforce.

“We understand the transformative power of education,” stated Rowel Villalobos, director of talent acquisition and strategic people program at Foundever.

“We look forward to working with PBEd. By combining our strengths, we are confident that we can contribute to shaping a brighter future for young Filipinos.”