PLDT, NGA 911 to bring advanced emergency communications system to PH

PLDT Global is enabling United States-based technology solutions provider Next Generation Advanced 911 (NGA 911) to help boost emergency response systems in the Philippines with advanced technology and delivered through the nationwide PLDT network infrastructure.

PLDT Global is the international unit of PLDT.

Under the partnership, NGA 911 will be able to provide its NG9-1-1 solution to Philippine customers like LGUs and public safety teams.

NG9-1-1 is an IP-based emergency communications system that aims to improve emergency response by enabling callers to send text, photos, and videos to 911 centers, as well as receive real-time data on the location and status of responders.

With NG9-1-1, responders can gain access to precise and comprehensive information regarding emergency situations, leading to expedited and enhanced response capabilities.

“We are excited to partner with PLDT Global to bring the NG9-1-1 platform to the Philippines,” said Don Ferguson, CEO of NGA 911.

“NG9-1-1 will transform the practice of emergency communications and response in the Philippines. We have delivered this solution to public safety agencies across the United States. Soon, Philippine customers can gain access to NGA 911’s advanced emergency communication technologies that are currently only available in the United States. We look forward to working with PLDT Global to make this a reality.”

Roselle Dela Cruz, vice president for the Americas and EMEA at PLDT Global, said the company is hoping to make the technology accessible to Filipinos and create an opportunity for the Philippines to be a 911 hub in Asia.

“We are here to provide innovative platforms to our global network of carriers and enterprise customers, linking them to potential clients who might need their services not only overseas, but also in the Philippines. Through this partnership, we hope to deliver world-class next-generation 911 services to local public safety agencies and emergency responders,” said Albert Villa-Real, PLDT Global president and CEO.