Converge ICT activates free boost to fiber Internet plans

At the heels of its clean sweep of Ookla Speedtest Awards in February, fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions has again boosted its FiberX plans by as much as 600 Mbps for free for its existing customers.

The company’s flagship FiberX 1500 plan now has 300 Mbps, an upgrade from 200 Mbps. Converge previously upgraded the plan in June 2022 from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, and again in November 2022 from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps.

Other plans with speed increases include FiberX Plan 2000, FiberX Plan 2500 and FiberX Plan 3500, which now have speeds of 500 Mbps, 700 Mbps, and 1 Gbps respectively.

Subscribers on work-from-home or learn-from-home arrangements using the Converge Time of Day plans also received speed boost of up to 1 Gbps which will enable them to get double their subscribed bandwidth from 7:00 a.m. to 6:59 p.m. for the Day Plan, and from 7:00 p.m. to 6:59 a.m. for the Night Plan.

Gaming-focused GameChanger subscribers also get a major speed boost of at least 500 Mbps up to 1 Gbps, allowing for an ultra-high-speed, high prioritization, low latency, and low jitter gaming experience.

The nationwide and automatic speed increase special offer will be effective from February 22 until March 31, 2024. All existing residential subscribers with subscription plans ranging from FiberX Plan 1500 to 7000 are eligible for the speed boost. No additional eligibility criteria, cost, or sign-up is required.

In celebration of its successive wins, Converge held a lighting ceremony of its Manila headquarters, illuminating it in purple as well as key areas across the country.

Converge also lit up Plaza Anghel in Angeles City, Fort San Pedro in Cebu City, and Damosa IT Park in Davao City. The brilliant display was simulcast online and in front of media guests, brand ambassadors, and subscribers.

Recently crowned as the fastest and most awarded Internet service provider in the Philippines, Converge is enabling this speed boost in gratitude to its over 2 million customers.

Based on Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, the average fixed broadband speed in the Philippines as of January 2024 is 93.31 Mbps for download and 93.05 Mbps for upload.

As of the second half of 2023, Converge reached top download speeds of 457.56 Mbps and top upload speed of 448.15 Mbps.

NCR subscribers can further have instant and HQ video experiences with Converge Vision Xperience Box, an all-in-one entertainment hub with over 88 multi-genre and multi-language local and international channels.

The company is currently offering it with no cash out and plans to roll out the box to regional customers very soon.