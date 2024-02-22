Movate expands PH operations with new delivery hub in Antipolo

Movate, a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider formerly known as CSS Corp, has inaugurated its third global delivery center in the Philippines.

The new center is expected to strengthen the company’s regional presence and will leverage highly skilled local talent with multilingual capabilities to deliver high-touch services in the digital customer experience arena.

Movate said its expansion will enable it to meet the rising demands of global enterprises, especially in the US and EU regions.

The center will provide a range of services, including multilingual customer care, revenue acceleration, tech support, and professional services.

Located in the East Gate Business Center of Antipolo City, Movate’s new state-of-the-art facility has over 600 seats spread across 35,000 square feet.

It features smart office floors and conference rooms, modern training labs, and recreational spaces, including collaboration zones, a gym, indoor game rooms, and a 24/7 cafeteria.

Movate started its operations in the Philippines over a decade ago. With two well-established centers in Metro Manila, the company provides digital CX services to global clients.

It recently acquired TSD Global, a leading international provider of outsourced sales and customer experience services, which has over 1,200 of its employees in the Philippines. Together, Movate now has over 3,000 employees in the Philippines

With the launch of the new center, the company plans to continue hiring local talent to support its growing customer base globally. It is poised to increase its employee base by over 1,000 in the next couple of years in the region.

The company is also exploring partnerships with several local universities in the Philippines to recruit young graduates.

“We’re excited to launch our new facility in Antipolo in the Manila region. The Philippines has been a strategic center of high-quality service delivery and growth for us,” Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate, said.

“It has emerged as a top outsourcing hub with its burgeoning tech-savvy talent, exceptional multilingual skills, and good cultural alignment with the western world. Our new facility will strengthen our service capabilities as we structure ourselves for the next frontier of organizational growth and innovation. We are thankful to the government and the local bodies for their unwavering support, and we look forward to continuing the collaboration as we scale our operations in the region.”

Aaron Fender, executive vice president and chief delivery officer for Movate’s Digital CX business, added: “Our new delivery center in Antipolo marks a significant step forward, and we are optimistic that it will play a pivotal role in growing our global CX & technology services business.

“Our sustainable growth trajectory in this region is a testament to the exceptional local talent and the success of our digitally-driven solutions that consistently enhance customer experiences.”

Over the past year, Movate has expanded its footprint by launching new delivery centers in Colombia, Costa Rica, Mauritius, and India.