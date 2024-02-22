Thursday, February 22, 2024
type here...
Research Reports

PH smartphone market recovers in 2023 after 2 years of decline

By Newsbytes.PH

According to analyst firm IDC, the Philippine smartphone market registered 3.8% year-on-year (YoY) growth to 16.9 million units in 2023.

Transsion took the top spot, growing 98.3% annually and accounting for over one-third of total shipments in 2023 as the company reached a new high with all three sub-brands positioned in the ultra low-end segment (Tecno started to move upwards with the introduction of its Phantom series in 2023, the company’s first smartphone at a $500+ price point).

On the other hand, other vendors slowed with realme registering the biggest annual decline of 27.6%, dropping to the second spot as vendors struggled to compete in the <$200 segment.

“The market made a strong comeback towards the end of 2023, driven by year-end holiday festivities and Transsion’s new product line-up, propelling the <$100 price segment to more than double both quarterly and annually,” said Angela Medez, client devices senior market analyst at IDC Philippines.

Average selling prices (ASP) dropped from $200 in 4Q22 to $169 in 4Q23, declining 15.1% YoY and 15.5% QoQ. Over 80% of the 5.6 million shipments in 4Q23 were in the <$200 price band.

“IDC has raised forecast for 2024 given the high performance in 4Q23 and optimistic economic outlook as inflation continues to decline and private spending grows,” Medez ended.

Previous article
DOST-supported startup seeks to introduce e-notarization in PH

Subscribe

- Advertisement -spot_img

RELEVANT STORIES

LATEST

- Advertisement -spot_img

© Newsbytes.PH. All rights reserved.