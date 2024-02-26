Newly signed ‘Tatak Pinoy’ law to establish AI research center

The signing of the “Tatak Pinoy Act”’ on Monday, Feb. 26, will pave the way for the establishment of the Center for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR) that will help the country revolutionize industries, particularly Philippine manufacturing, amidst the entry of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

This is according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) who said that the new legislation will amplify the agency’s efforts in building an Industry 4.0 Pilot Factory in the country.

“This will drive innovation and facilitate Industry 4.0 adoption, especially among micro-, small, and medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs),” the DTI said in a statement.

“[T]he newly passed legislation will empower Philippine industries to manufacture a broader range of higher quality and sophisticated products, elevate our position in the global value chain, and enhance productivity and competitiveness in the global market,” it added.

Under the law, a Tatak Pinoy Council will spearhead the development and implementation of a multi-year strategy focusing on five key pillars: human resources, infrastructure, technology and innovation, investments, and sound financial management.

“We are confident that this legislation will bolster our ongoing programs, propelling industries towards greater global recognition and success. It underscores our commitment to implement measures that enhance the competitiveness of our local industries, ensuring that the world gets to experience what the Philippines has to offer,” said DTI secretary Fred Pascual.

The Atlas of Economic Complexity, which measures the level of sophistication of export products being produced by countries globally, ranks the Philippines as 33rd among 133 countries, with an overall economic complexity index of 0.76.

This is driven by the country’s exports of high to moderate complex products such as electronics and integrated circuits, electrical machinery and equipment, as well as Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services.

The country ranks 4th in Southeast Asia, trailing behind Singapore (5th), Thailand (23rd), and Malaysia (28th), and above Vietnam (61st) and Indonesia (64th).

“The Tatak Pinoy Law is a significant milestone that will enable our industries to climb up the economic complexity ladder, making the Philippines a more formidable player in the global market. Tatak Pinoy will enable our industries to embrace new technologies and effectively overcome the challenges of the modern world,” said DTI undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba.

With the implementation of the Tatak Pinoy Law, the DTI said it aims to elevate the country’s ranking by supporting and promoting the production of more sophisticated and high-quality products.