Radenta offers Trend Micro security suite 

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading solutions integrators, featured the latest security suite from Trend Micro at the recent CyberSecPhil Conference 2024.

The security predictions of Trend Micro for 2024 touched on how digital innovations can invariably provide opportunities for cybercriminals.

“In 2024, tailor-made worms crafted to exploit cloud technologies and misconfigurations will serve as an easy entry point for attackers,” the company said.

It was reported that 60 percent of surveyed API in the form of Kubernetes clusters experienced attacks from malware campaigns and data will be weaponized against cloud-based machine learning (ML) models.

Cybercriminals can take advantage of providers with weak defenses to gain access to widely used software and find their way into supply chain vendors and affect end users. Data shows that 52 percent of global organizations had supply chains hit by ransomware.

Code-injection attacks that disrupt supply chain include credential harvesting, resource hijacking, crypto mining, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS).

According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, the financial loss for victims of socially engineered business email compromise (BEC) amounts to $2.7 billion.

Examples include spear phishing where a targeted person is urged to click a link in an email, harpoon whaling which targets high ranking officials, virtual kidnapping that deceives a person to give a ransom in exchange for a loved one’s return, and voice cloning that is increasingly used for identity theft.

Trend Micro offers a suite of security solutions made for specific threats.

Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector provides network wide detection of targeted attacks, advanced threats, and ransomware.

It is a physical or virtual network appliance that monitors 360 degrees of your network to create complete visibility into all aspects of targeted attacks, advanced threats, and ransomware.

Deep Discovery Inspector finds advanced and unknown malware, ransomware, zero-day exploits, command and control and evasive attacker activities that are invisible to standard security defenses. Detection is enhanced by monitoring all physical, virtual, north-south, and east-west traffic.

Deep Discovery Inspector has several key capabilities. It inspects all network content, has extensive detection techniques, comes with custom sandbox analysis, manages detection and response, turns unknown threats to known threats, and provides network analytics.

Deep Discovery Inspector virtual appliances are available at 100/250/500/1000 Mbps capacities and are deployable on VMWare vSphere5 and above as well as KVM.

Trend Micro Managed XDR – Managed Detection and Responsive Service provides expert threat detection, investigation, and hunting.

Trend Micro is the only vendor that can use its native security stack to offer an integrated managed service across email, endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and networks.

Managed XRD drives unparalleled improvements in security teams, time-to-detect and time-to-respond while minimizing the risks and impact of threats.

Managed XDR supplies 24/7 monitoring and detection, rapid investigation and mitigation, expert threat identification and hunting, investigation, response, reports, and service reviews.

Trend Vision One Endpoint Security is the leading endpoint security solution that is purpose-built for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads, integrating advanced threat protection, EDR/XDR, and threat intelligence.

It helps streamline IT/security operations, reduce complexity, and achieve optimal security outcomes across your on-premises, cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid environments.

Trend Vision One allows connection of endpoint and workload security with other protection products, threat intel, IEM, orchestration, build pipeline attack surface management, and more.

Trend Vision One provides the following:

Integrated EDR;

Comprehensive threat protection from layered prevention to detection and response;

Modern, cloud-native security for the hybrid cloud;

Intrusion and vulnerability prevention for endpoints, servers, and their applications;

File integrity monitoring; and

Log inspection

