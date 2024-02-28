Makati students to represent PH in world robotics competition

A team of students from Makati High School has won the 2024 VEX Robotics Competition Philippine National Championship held at Xavier School in San Juan City, and will now represent the country in the 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas from April 25 to May 3, 2024.

The robotics team, calling themselves “Makatrix,” consists of four Grade 12 Makati High School students specializing in information and communications technology (ICT), will compete in the Over Under Division for students in Grades 6 to 12 of the world championships.

The students — John Ashley Alvarado, Enriquito Yamzon, Brian Bernabe, and Fritz Rivera — will compete against 11,500 teams from 40 countries in over 750 tournaments. They will be accompanied by their Robotics coach, Zernie Pugao.

The VEX Robotics World Championship aims to develop the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) skills of students from diverse backgrounds through innovative technologies that encourage technical abilities in programming, critical thinking, and soft skills such as teamwork, collaboration, communication, and time management.

In a statement, Makati City mayor Abigail Binay said the local government unit will continue supporting such endeavors.

“Makati has financed and endorsed various robotics education programs across public elementary and secondary schools. We have dedicated funds to invest in our students’ talents and potential across various fields of interest. These include school initiatives that promote

student collaboration and teamwork on projects they are deeply engaged in — projects and innovations that could transform the future of smart cities,” Binay said.

“Makati City is immensely proud of the Makati High School robotics team, Makatrix. You will be representing not only the Philippines, but also our city’s outstanding support for co-curricular and extracurricular activities in technology and innovation,” said Binay.

The Makatrix team was also became the champion in the VEX Regional Championship Over Under Scrimmage on Dec. 9, 2023. The school’s MAKhina also ranked third in the 2023 Manila VEX Robotics Competition.

The same school’s robotics team also ranked third in the Robotics Innovative Project in the 14th Sci-Math Interschool Challenge held at De La Salle Integrated School on Mar. 11, 2023.