DIGITAL INFLUENCER | Between expansion and caution: The PH manufacturing sector in Jan. 2024

The January 2024 Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report shows the Global PMI for Manufacturing transitioning to expansion, marking a 1% increase from December 2023, with the Global PMI Index at 50.

The Asean region also improved, moving to a 50.3 Index from 49.7, indicating expansion. Conversely, the Euro PMI remained in contraction, albeit with a slower pace of decrease, moving up by 2.2 points to 46.6 from 44.4.

In this context, the Philippines showcased a robust performance, continuing its expansion for the sixth consecutive month with a January 2024 Index of 52.5, despite a slight decrease from the previous month’s 55.5.

This performance places the Philippines positively within both global and regional contexts, highlighting its manufacturing sector’s resilience and growth amidst varying global economic conditions.

The PMI Philippines (PH) Composite Index for January 2024 highlights a decrease in growth momentum, with the index declining by 4.23 points to 50.38. This change indicates a slowdown in economic activities across manufacturing, retail-wholesale, and services sectors.

The deceleration reflects a typical seasonal downturn post-holiday period, with no significant health threats noted. However, concerns about geopolitical tensions and the El Niño weather phenomenon persist. The report underscores a cautious economic outlook, consistent with slower expansion trends observed at the start of each year.

The PMI, a vital economic barometer, offers a comprehensive view of the economic state across manufacturing, retail-wholesale, and service sectors.

The collaboration between the Society of Fellows in Supply Management (SOFSM), the Philippine Institute for Supply Management (PISM), and i-Metrics Asia-Pacific Corporation underscores the importance of this tool in reflecting the prevailing economic conditions.

Closer look at PMI Philippines (PH) Manufacturing

The PMI Philippines Manufacturing Index for January 2024 offers a nuanced snapshot of the manufacturing sector, revealing both resilience and challenges as it navigates the complexities of the current economic landscape.

This period marks the 187th month since the inception of the PMI tracking in July 2008, underscoring a rich historical dataset that spans over 15 years and 7 months.

The index, a critical barometer of manufacturing activity, dipped by 3.06 points to 52.48, indicating expansion but at a decelerated pace.

January’s PMI data align closely with business expectations, pointing towards expansion within the manufacturing sector. However, this growth has moderated at the start of the year, a trend reflected in the decrease of the index.

This moderation is consistent with the historical pattern observed in January across previous years, where a general downturn in momentum is noted following the end of the holiday season.

Resilience Amidst Slower Growth

Despite the observed slowdown, the manufacturing sector has demonstrated considerable resilience. Out of the 187 months of PMI data, 166 months have registered expansion, with the recent dip representing a controlled deceleration rather than a significant downturn.

This resilience is further highlighted in the quarter-on-quarter analysis, where the fourth quarter of 2023 recorded an index of 54.50 for the seasonally adjusted series, evidencing sustained expansion.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

The manufacturing sector’s near-term outlook is shaped by several key factors. Demand-related variables such as production and new orders have experienced a slowdown, impacting the overall pace of growth.

Additionally, inventories and lead times have seen adjustments, reflecting ongoing efforts to optimize supply chain and inventory management in response to shifting demand dynamics.

Employment in the manufacturing sector, however, has seen an uptick, with the index rising to 52.01. This positive movement in employment is corroborated by data from the Philippine Statistics Authority Labor Force Survey, indicating a growing labor force and potentially mitigating some of the slowdown’s effects on the sector.

Sub-sector Analysis Reveals Diverse Performance

Analysis of the manufacturing sector’s sub-industries reveals a diverse performance landscape. Seven out of twelve sub-sectors are in expansion, with food and beverages, publishing, fabricated metals, and machinery leading the growth.

Conversely, five sub-sectors, including non-metallic mineral products and rubber and plastic products, have contracted, highlighting the sector’s varied response to current economic conditions, vulnerability, and the need for targeted interventions.

Philippines Supply Chain Watch (PSCW)

The PSCW provides a crucial lens through which the dynamics of supply and the efficiency of deliveries to manufacturers and traders are observed on a month-to-month basis.

This aspect of the PMI offers insights into the operational tempo of the supply chain, specifically highlighting the speed at which primary goods are delivered to stakeholders within the manufacturing and trading sectors.

In January 2024, the Supplier Deliveries for the Manufacturing Index witnessed a nuanced shift. The seasonally adjusted series for lead time — a measure of the time taken for suppliers to fulfill orders — saw a decrease of 2.39 points, settling at 50.91 from the previous month’s 53.30.

This movement signifies an acceleration in supplier delivery performance, indicating that goods were reaching manufacturers more swiftly than in the preceding month.

This acceleration in delivery times is further contextualized by comparison with January 2023’s lead time index of 50.34. The year-on-year analysis reveals that the pace of deliveries in January 2024, although faster than December 2023, was not as rapid as observed in January of the preceding year.

This discrepancy underscores the fluctuations within the supply chain operations and highlights the continuous adjustments made by suppliers to meet the demands of the manufacturing sector.

The PMI’s focus on supplier deliveries and lead times thus serves as a barometer for supply chain health, with variations in the index offering a direct window into the challenges and efficiencies that characterize the movement of goods within the economy.

Through this, businesses and policymakers alike gain valuable insights into supply dynamics, aiding in decision-making processes aimed at optimizing production schedules and improving overall supply chain resilience.

Forward-Looking Expectations

As businesses project into February 2024, the anticipation of continued, albeit slower, expansion reflects a cautious but adaptive industry outlook. This forward-looking perspective is instrumental for strategic planning and underscores the importance of agility in navigating the complexities of the global and domestic manufacturing landscapes.

Conclusion: Navigating Through Uncertainty

The January 2024 PMI Philippines Manufacturing report paints a picture of a sector in motion — expanding, adjusting, and strategically navigating through the ebbs and flows of economic conditions.

Despite the challenges of demand fluctuation and the need for supply chain optimization, the manufacturing sector’s resilience and strategic adjustments position it as a cornerstone of the Philippine economy.

As the sector continues to adapt to post-holiday economic environments and broader market challenges, its role in driving economic growth and innovation remains pivotal.