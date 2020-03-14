PLDT to upgrade fiber users in Greater Manila to 25 Mbps

Telco giant PLDT said it is providing a speed boost for fiber customers in Greater Manila – Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna, and Cavite – so that the minimum speed will be 25 Mbps.

PLDT public affairs head Ramon Isberto

Ramon R. Isberto, PLDT spokesperson and head of public affairs, said in a statement that the company is making the free upgrade as a way of addressing the need of customers and the public for enhanced Internet services during the Covid-17 outbreak.

“Many companies are putting their employees in Work-From-Home (WFH) arrangements. And many students are doing class work at home. Moreover, with more people staying at home, there is greater demand for online video entertainment,” he said.

Isberto also assured its subscribers that the company’s fiber network has more than sufficient capacity to meet the expected surge in demand. “It is also unli – so no need to lift data caps,” he said.

The PLDT official said the speed boost to 25 Mbps might by ready by next week if the technical preparations are completed. “That should be enough to serve the needs of several simultaneous users in the household,” he said.

Isberto also said that they have made it easier for customers to use its prepaid Fixed Wireless service. “The cost of wireless modem has been lowered to P995. And we are extending to April the current promo that doubles the data load of our P199 prepaid data pack from 12 Gb to 24 Gb,” he said.